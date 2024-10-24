Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on a real estate shopping spree, buy 10 flats for 24.95 crore in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are on a property buying spree and have bought 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are on a property buying spree and have bought 10 apartments worth ₹ 24.95 crore in Mumbai(HT Files)

The 10 apartments have been purchased in a project named Oberoi Eternia by Oberoi Realty, according to the property registration documents.

Oberoi Realty’s project Eternia offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. The 10 apartments are spread across 10,216 sq ft and come with 20 car parking spaces, according to the documents.

Eight apartments have a carpet area of 1049 sq ft each and two span 912 sq ft per unit, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of ₹1.50 crore along with registration fees of ₹3 lakh has been paid for the 10 apartments, according to the documents. All apartments were registered on October 9, 2024.

According to Square Yards, Mulund west area offers a blend of modern infrastructure and greenery, making it a prime destination for buyers and professionals alike.

"Notably, Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments amounting to Rs. 14.77 crore and Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments," Square Yards said in a note.

An email/message has been sent to Oberoi Realty and Amitabh Bachchan's manager. The copy will be updated in case a response is received.

Bachchan family's real estate portfolio

While celebrities prefer to diversify their portfolios across asset classes, residential properties clearly remain the favorite, making up 62% of all transactions. Commercial real estate is also gaining momentum, with celebrities eyeing multiple properties in key micro-markets for reliable rental returns, according to SquareYards.

The Bachchan have invested more than ₹200 crore in real estate alone between 2020 and 2024. According to SquareYards, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had invested ₹194 crore into real estate and with the latest investment, their portfolio has crossed the ₹200 crore mark.

Notably, the Bachchan’s have invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone. Their portfolio primarily includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces, according to the data shared by SquareYards.

Jhanvi Kapoor has invested ₹169 crore; Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and family have invested ₹156 crore in real estate; Ajay Devgn and Kajol have invested ₹110 crore and Shahid Kapoor has invested ₹59 crore, according to the data compiled by SquareYards.