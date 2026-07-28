World number 10 Taylor Fritz captured his 250th hardcourt victory on Monday in defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs and advancing to the second round of the ATP and WTA Washington Open. Fritz takes 250th hardcourt win in ATP Washington opener

The American third seed, seeking his 11th career ATP title and first since last year at Eastbourne, needed only 79 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Fritz fired eight aces and took all four break points he faced to advance into a second-round match against countryman Tommy Paul or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

"He had a few break chances, but when I served out the first and went up a break in the second, I felt like the momentum was on my side," Fritz said. "It's really good to get out of those games and to finish the match unbroken."

Britain's Jack Draper withdrew from the event with a left arm injury after also missing Wimbledon. American Mackenzie McDonald replaced him in the field as a lucky loser.

"These last months have felt like nothing but adversity and setbacks," Draper wrote on Instagram. "Most days I've spent in doubt, yet hopeful that I can keep taking positive steps forward and finding ways to progress."

Australian top seed and defending champion Alex de Minaur, who won his 11th career ATP title in February by taking his third consecutive Rotterdam Open crown, was idle. He will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Also advancing Monday were fourth seed Lorenzo Muzetti, who won when fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi retired down 6-0, 3-1, and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 , 4-6, 6-4.

On the women's side, defending champion and seventh seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4 in 79 minutes in her opening match.

"Overall my game was solid. I didn't give away too many free points, which definitely helped a lot," 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez said.

"I'm feeling very good. So many good memories so starting off a win definitely helps."

Fernandez will next meet either Alexandra Eala of the Philippines or China's Zheng Qinwen.

US eighth seed Emma Navarro downed compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-0, 7-5 to book a second-round date against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who outlasted Denmark's Clara Tauson 4-6, 7-6 , 7-6 .

Venus Williams, a 46-year-old former world number one who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, teamed with Russia's Diana Shnaider to win their women's doubles opener 6-3, 6-4 over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and American Quinn Gleason.

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