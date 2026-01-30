Virat Kohli’s property investments: How the cricket star is betting big on real estate

Virat Kohli, who sparked a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter) after fans noticed the temporary disappearance of the cricketer’s Instagram account, is also an active real estate investor off the field. Along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli has been making strategic property investments in the Indian real estate market. Virat Kohli is also an active real estate investor off the field. (AFP)

Earlier this month, Kohli and Sharma bought a second property in Alibaug, acquiring over 5 acres of land in Zirad village, near the popular Awas Beach, for about ₹37.86 crore. The deal, involving two adjoining land parcels spanning roughly 21,010 sq metres, was registered on January 13, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

A stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore was paid for registering the transaction, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, as per the documents.

The first plot has an area of 14,740 square metres, and the second plot is 6,270 square metres, for a total of 21,010 square metres, as per property registration records.

In 2022, the celebrity couple were in the news around four years ago over purchasing an 8-acre plot for around ₹19 crore. The couple has built a villa on the plot, featuring amenities such as a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, and staff quarters.

Investments in other parts of the country One of Kohli’s most prized properties is a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s posh Worli area. The cricketer reportedly bought the apartment in 2016 for ₹34 crore. The four-bedroom apartment is 7,171 square feet and is located on the 35th floor. However, later, the cricketer cancelled the flat booking, according to media reports.

The cricketer, who grew up in West Delhi, also owns a 10,000 sq ft house in Gurugram's upscale DLF Phase 1, which is reportedly valued at around ₹80 crore. It includes a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities, according to a Hindustan Times report.