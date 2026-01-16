Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma make second land purchase in Alibaug, invest over ₹37 crore

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have purchased a land parcel of over five acres in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have purchased a land parcel of over 5 acres in Alibaug, a second-home destination near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore. (HT Files )

This is their second land purchase in the same area in the last four years. The latest purchase involved two land parcels - 1.474 hectares and 0.627 hectares.

The land parcel has been purchased in Zirad village, located near Awas Beach in Alibaug, Raigad District. The two land parcels were purchased for a cumulative value of ₹37.86 crore on January 13, 2026.

A stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore was paid for registering the transaction, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, as per the documents.

The first plot has an area of 14,740 square metres, and the second plot is 6,270 square metres, totalling 21,010 square metres, as per property registration records.

The seller in the transaction is Sonali Amit Rajput, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited is listed as the confirming party, according to the documents.

A message has been sent to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and the seller, along with an email to Samira Land Assets Pvt Ltd. They have not received any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

The celebrity couple were in the news around four years ago over purchasing an 8-acre plot for around ₹19 crore. The couple has built a villa on the plot, which features amenities such as a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking and staff quarters.

All about the Alibaug real estate market The capital value of apartments in Alibaug ranges from ₹15,000 per sq ft to ₹17,000 per sq ft. In terms of land prices, it stands at ₹3–5 crore per acre for agricultural plots, and ₹8–10 crore per acre for non-agricultural land, according to local brokers.

Alibaug is approximately three to four hours by road from Mumbai, via the Mumbai–Goa highway. The Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa takes around 45 minutes.

In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug’s A Alibaug development for ₹10 crore from House of Abhinandan Lodha. In October 2025, he purchased three adjoining plots totalling 9,557 sq ft for ₹6.6 crore in A Alibaug Phase 2.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan entered the Alibaug market in September 2025, acquiring a 2,000 sq ft plot worth around ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, also by HoABL. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is also among the notable buyers of agricultural land in Alibaug.

Several real estate developers, including Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers, and Hiranandani Developers, have land banks in Alibaug. Other Indian cricketers who have invested in real estate in and around Alibaug include Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar.