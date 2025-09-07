Alibaug real estate market: 6 things to know before investing in a coastal holiday home

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has made headlines with his first land investment, a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, purchased for ₹2 crore. The plot is part of Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Kartik Aaryan recently grabbed attention with his first land investment, a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug for ₹2 crore. If you’re considering buying property in this coastal town, here’s what you need to know.(Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

Aaryan is not the only celebrity with property in Alibaug. This coastal town south of Mumbai has long been a second-home haven for high-net-worth individuals and noted personalities.

Today, Alibaug is transitioning from a holiday getaway into a mass-market destination, experts said. With tier-1 developers entering the market and local brands actively launching projects, the town now offers homes across every price point. Once prized for privacy, Alibaug now caters to a wider audience.

Here are six key things homebuyers should know before investing in Alibaug:

1) Alibaug's Bollywood connect In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibag for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

In July 2024, HoABL announced that Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibag. Sanon purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL around three months after Amitabh Bachchan purchased it in the same project.

In February 2024, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, was in the news for purchasing farmland in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra, for ₹9.5 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

2) Can you live in Alibaug and work in Mumbai? Alibaug is three to four hours by road from Mumbai, via the Mumbai–Goa highway, and the Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa takes around 45 minutes.

However, for those working in South Mumbai, residing in Alibaug can still be practical up to a certain extent if they plan to use the Ro-Ro ferry on a daily basis. But for those having their workplace in BKC or other parts of Mumbai, travelling daily might end up being a two to three-hour journey one way.

3) Capital values, rental values, and property options According to real estate consultants, property prices in Alibaug are currently around 20–30% of Mumbai’s rates. This second-home destination currently offers options like apartments, bungalows, and plots for buyers.

“Apartment capital values in Alibaug range from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 per sq ft. Land prices are ₹3–5 crore per acre for agricultural plots and ₹8–10 crore per acre for non-agricultural land,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives at JLL India.

“Villas are priced between ₹7–8 crore and ₹15 crore, while apartments range from ₹1.5–5 crore. Rentals yield about 3–4% for villas and 1–1.5% for apartments, with Airbnb models being increasingly popular. Prices are similar to Lonavala, although Lonavala still has an edge in air quality and weather,” said Mehta.

4) Developers active in the Alibaug real estate market In 2024, Emaar India entered Alibaug with plans for a luxury residential enclave featuring 84 villas on a 25-acre site, priced between ₹9 crore and ₹15 crore each. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres in the region to develop a luxury hotel alongside branded residential villas.

Several other prominent developers are also investing heavily in Alibaug. Lodha Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, and the House of Abhinandan Lodha, headed by Abhinandan Lodha, have ongoing projects. Hiranandani Developers is preparing to launch a 200-acre township, while Mahindra Lifespaces is developing its own premium villa project.

5) Legal aspects to consider before purchasing a second home in Alibaug Experts advise investors to conduct thorough due diligence before purchasing land or independent houses for use as second homes.

“When investing in land, it's crucial to understand the difference between agricultural and non-agricultural land. Buyers must verify the ownership title and get legal due diligence done before committing funds,” said CA Aditya Zantye, Partner, AKORD & CO.

The property card, 7/12 extract, property tax receipts, and water connection bills are key documents to review, experts said.

“NRIs are barred from buying agricultural land under FEMA regulations. Domestic buyers should factor in stamp duty, registration charges, property tax, and water tax. Additionally, short-term or long-term capital gains tax may apply if the property is sold,” Zantye said.

6) Is Alibaug turning into a mass market? According to real estate consultants, Alibaug is evolving from a holiday home destination into a mass-market hub.

“Alibaug is maturing from a holiday getaway to a destination for the masses. With tier-1 developers entering the market and local brands actively launching projects, the town now offers homes across every price point. While it was once sought for privacy, Alibaug now caters to a wider audience,” said Ritesh Mehta.