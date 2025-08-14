Kriti Sanon invests in a sea-facing penthouse worth 78 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has invested in a ₹78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality, property registration documents reveal. Kriti Sanon has invested in a ₹ 78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality. (Representational photo)

Located in the luxury project Supreme Prana in Pali Hill, the 7,302 sq ft duplex spans the 14th and 15th floors and includes six car parking spaces. The deal, priced at about ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft, ranks among the costliest residential transactions in the city’s suburbs.

Sanon paid a stamp duty of ₹3.91 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 for the transaction, which was registered on August 14, 2025. The documents showed that as a woman homebuyer, she availed herself of a 1% concession on the stamp duty.

An email has been sent to the developer, Supreme Universal. The copy will be updated if a response is received. Sanon could not be reached for a comment.

Land purchase in Alibaug

In July 2024, Sanon made headlines for purchasing a premium property in the beach town of Alibaug. The 2,000 sq ft plot, priced at over ₹2 crore, offers views of a sprawling green landscape and is part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). She shares the neighbourhood with Amitabh Bachchan, who bought a 10,000 sq ft plot in the same development in April this year.

All about Pali Hill

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses, home to several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and high-net-worth individuals. The neighbourhood boasts a mix of film stars, industrialists, and other influential personalities.

Notable residents of the area include Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently living in a rented home nearby while his residence, Mannat, undergoes renovation. The late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s bungalow was also located here and is currently under redevelopment.