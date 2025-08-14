Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kriti Sanon invests in a sea-facing penthouse worth 78 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 08:54 pm IST

Mumbai real estate: Kriti Sanon invests in a 7,302 sq ft luxury duplex penthouse on the 14th and 15th floors in posh Pali Hill area

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has invested in a 78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality, property registration documents reveal.

Kriti Sanon has invested in a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality. (Representational photo)
Kriti Sanon has invested in a 78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality. (Representational photo)

Located in the luxury project Supreme Prana in Pali Hill, the 7,302 sq ft duplex spans the 14th and 15th floors and includes six car parking spaces. The deal, priced at about 1.18 lakh per sq ft, ranks among the costliest residential transactions in the city’s suburbs.

Sanon paid a stamp duty of 3.91 crore and a registration fee of 30,000 for the transaction, which was registered on August 14, 2025. The documents showed that as a woman homebuyer, she availed herself of a 1% concession on the stamp duty.

An email has been sent to the developer, Supreme Universal. The copy will be updated if a response is received. Sanon could not be reached for a comment.

Land purchase in Alibaug

In July 2024, Sanon made headlines for purchasing a premium property in the beach town of Alibaug. The 2,000 sq ft plot, priced at over 2 crore, offers views of a sprawling green landscape and is part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). She shares the neighbourhood with Amitabh Bachchan, who bought a 10,000 sq ft plot in the same development in April this year.

All about Pali Hill

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses, home to several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and high-net-worth individuals. The neighbourhood boasts a mix of film stars, industrialists, and other influential personalities.

Also Read: Aamir Khan leases four flats near Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary address in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for 24.5 lakh rent per month

Notable residents of the area include Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently living in a rented home nearby while his residence, Mannat, undergoes renovation. The late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s bungalow was also located here and is currently under redevelopment.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Kriti Sanon invests in a sea-facing penthouse worth 78 crore in Mumbai's Bandra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On