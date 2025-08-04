Aamir Khan leases flats near Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary address in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for 24.5 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has rented four apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Mumbai real estate update: The apartments leased by Aamir Khan are located on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, in a society named Wilnomona Apartment. (HT Files )

The apartments are located on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, in a society named Wilnomona Apartment.

Sources suggest that the likely reason for the move is the upcoming redevelopment of the housing society where Aamir Khan currently resides.

The Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where Aamir Khan owns approximately 12 apartments, is set for redevelopment. Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, MICL, and Chandak Group, is undertaking the project.

The redeveloped building will offer ultra-luxury sea-view apartments in the high-end segment, with prices anticipated to exceed ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some units could be priced at over ₹100 crore.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s housing society redevelopment: 5 things you should know about the old building in Mumbai's Bandra

The new society, Wilnomona, where Aamir Khan has taken four apartments on rent, is around 750 metres away from Puja Casa, the temporary home of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, as his bungalow, Mannat, is undergoing repair and renovation work.

The four apartments have been taken on lease by Aamir Khan for a period of five years from May 2025 to May 2030. There is a clause of lock-in of 45 months out of the total 60-month tenure, according to Zapkey.com

The documents show that the two transactions were registered on May 20, 2025, for which a stamp duty of over ₹4 lakh and a registration fee of ₹2,000 were paid.

The documents showed that the security deposit for the four apartments is over ₹1.46 crore, and the monthly rent will increase by 5% annually.

The four apartments were taken on rent by Aamir Khan from an individual named Wilfred Anthony Jose Pereira.

Aamir Khan and the owner of the flats could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to move to Pali Hill: 5 key facts about the Bollywood star's temporary home, just 3 km away from Mannat

All about Pali Hill and its Bollywood connect

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It is renowned for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. Luxury apartments in this area command prices ranging from ₹80,000 to ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

Bandra’s appeal to the film fraternity is enhanced by its proximity to major Bollywood studios located in nearby areas like Andheri, Versova, Juhu, and Goregaon Film City. For decades, Bollywood stars have favoured Bandra as their residential hub, making Pali Hill synonymous with celebrity living.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells multiple properties in Mumbai worth ₹110 crore over last seven months

Currently, noted Bollywood personalities, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among several others, own property in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.