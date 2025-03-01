Shah Rukh Khan to move to Pali Hill: 5 key facts about the Bollywood star's temporary home, just 3 km away from Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for leasing two lavish duplex apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill, Khar, at a rent of ₹8.67 crore for three years. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for leasing two lavish duplex apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill, Khar,((File Photo/ PTI))

According to an HT.com report, Khan is temporarily moving out of his iconic Mannat bungalow as its annexe undergoes extensive renovation and expansion, a process expected to take nearly two years.

Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—will relocate to a luxurious four-floor apartment in a high-end building in Pali Hill, Bandra.

As the Khan family prepares to move to their temporary home near Mannat, here are five key details about Shah Rukh Khan’s new residence.

1) Shah Rukh Khan has leased duplex apartments from film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his family

Shah Rukh Khan has leased two duplexes from the Bhagnani family, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com,

The first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jacky Bhagnani and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has rented the second duplex to Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

2) Monthly rent and security deposit

The two duplex apartments have been leased for 36 months. According to the property registration documents, the monthly rent for the first duplex is ₹11.54 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh, and the monthly rent for the second duplex is ₹12.61 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of ₹36 lakh.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury duplex flats in Mumbai for ₹8.7 crore for three years; the reason behind the move

3) About the building

According to the property registration documents, the two duplex apartments are located in Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Khar.

Property documents showed that Shah Rukh Khan has rented the apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors. The building has a total of 15 floors and a service floor.

4) Distance between the new temporary house and Mannat Bungalow

The distance between Pali Hill and Mannat Bungalow is around 3 km, and a car trip between the two locations would take 10 to 20 minutes.

The Bollywood actor's Mannat bungalow has been in the news since December 2024 after Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, applied with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on November 9, seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built-up area, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan’s Bungalow: Maharashtra authority discusses Gauri Khan’s application to add two floors to Mannat

5) Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbours in Pali Hill

Pali Hill is home to several Bollywood stars and cricketers. Several high-net-worth individuals have bought homes there. According to local brokers, the per-square-foot rate of several luxury housing projects ranges from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above.

Film producers Vashu Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani, among others, own apartments in the Puja Casa building, as per local brokers.