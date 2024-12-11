Shahrukh Khan’s Bungalow: Maharashtra authority discusses Gauri Khan’s application to add two floors to Mannat

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussed an application filed by Gauri Shahrukh Khan, wife of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, seeking to build two additional floors on the six-storey annexe behind their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area, MCZMA officials confirmed to HT.com Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) discussed an application filed by Gauri Shahrukh Khan, wife of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, seeking to add two floors to Mannat. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

They said a committee headed by principal secretary (environment) Pravin Darade discussed Gauri Khan’s application on December 11.

According to officials, a proposal by Khan's consultant was tabled on December 11, discussed, and feedback was given.

"The proposal is a routine process of adding extra area in the bungalow. We have discussed and given our feedback. Now the proposal will be discussed again in the next meeting, subject to getting the required information from Khan's consultant," a senior MCZMA official not wishing to be named said.

Shahrukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, applied on November 9, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built-up area, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Mumbai developers of boutique real estate projects not keen to sell apartments to Bollywood stars

Per her application, the Khans want to add a seventh and eighth floor to the Mannat annexe, which currently has two-level basements, a ground floor, and six floors. According to the papers submitted to the coastal zone authority by the applicant, the cost of the project is estimated to be ₹25 crore.

The sea-facing house, a colonial-style 1914 Grade three heritage building, is built on a 2091.38 sq meter plot that includes a modern-day six-storey annexe that serves as the family’s living quarters, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Also Read: Bollywood landlords: 5 celebrities who have rented out their properties in Mumbai

In 2019, the CRZ rules were amended to permit the usage of the Transfer of Development Rights. The enhanced Floor Space Index in the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) was also approved, allowing people whose buildings fell under the CRZ to build more. In the last two years, a host of cricketers, industrialists and relators with properties in the CRZ area have used the provisions of the enhanced FSI to add to their existing buildings, Manoj Daisaraia, member of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have invested nearly ₹80 crore in properties in Bandra

Mannat’s location

Shahrukh Khan had purchased the bungalow in 2001 and named it Mannat.

The bungalow is located on Bandra Bandstand, and has an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. It is surrounded by posh localities like Carter Road and Pali Hill, where luxury apartments are sold at ₹1.50 lakh per sq ft.

At Gauri Khan’s coffee table book launch last year, Shahrukh Khan had said, “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated, kind of broken, and we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch he served us, telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I earned in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now? We bought it, but what do we do with it.”

Also Read: Want a glimpse inside Shah Rukh Khan's grand Mumbai house Mannat? Don't miss this post from Gauri Khan

Salman Khan initially wanted to purchase Mannat

According to a HT.com report, when Salman was asked about the one thing that Shah Rukh Khan had that he did not, the actor said "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first when I had just started of. My dad (film producer and scriptwriter Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house)," Khan had told, as per HT.com report.