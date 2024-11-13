Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have invested in properties in Bandra

Mumbai’s Bandra is synonymous with Bollywood as this is the place where several actors and actresses have bought property. It’s therefore not surprising that it is perhaps the only micro market in the financial capital where the per sq ft price for properties can go as high as ₹1 lakh per sq ft. Mumbai’s Bandra is synonymous with Bollywood as this is the place where several actors and actresses have bought property. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri, Sanjay Dutt among several others own a property or reside in Bandra. Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor also lived in the area.

Geographically Bandra is the centre and is famous for Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the country’s costliest commercial district, where several top domestic and international companies have their base.

BKC is also home to several government offices, including that of GST, Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, Family Court, US Consulate among others. Several multinational firms also have their offices in BKC including Jio, Apple, Netflix, Google, Facebook, Amazon, National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Spotify, and Blackstone.

Here’s why Bollywood stars love Bandra

Several Bollywood studios are located in and around Bandra in areas like Andheri, Versova, Juhu, Goregaon Film City among others. It's due to this reason that Bollywood stars have all along preferred to reside in Bandra.

Upcoming actors also prefer to take properties on rent in Goregaon, Andheri Lokhandwala, Versova among others.

Here are five Bollywood stars who have bought property in Bandra over the last one year.

1. Deepika Padukone

New mom Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises in September 2024, bought a 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Padukone purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is located close to Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. The apartment's built-up area rate works out to be ₹96,400 per sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

2. R Madhavan

In July 2024, R Madhavan, expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring a new residential property in BKC for ₹17.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.com. The apartment is spread across an area of 4,182 square feet and comes with two parking spaces.

3. Suniel Shetty's family

KL Rahul, cricketer and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in July 2024, purchased an apartment in Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The property measuring 3,350 sq ft is located on the second floor of the ground-plus-18 floors of Sandhu Palace building in Pali Hill area in Bandra, according to the documents. Rahul and Shetty have paid stamp duty of ₹1.20 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to the documents. The apartment comes with four car parking spaces.

4. Tripti Dimri

In June 2024, Tripti Dimri of Animal movie fame had purchased a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow off Carter Road in Bandra west area of Mumbai for ₹14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

A stamp duty of ₹70 lakh has been paid on the transaction, according to the documents. The total area of the bungalow includes land area of 2,226 sq ft and built-up area of 2,194 sq ft for which the transaction was registered on June 3, 2024.

5. Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan purchased a ready-to-move apartment measuring 1,027 sq ft in Bandra's Pali Hill area for over ₹9 crore. The transfer deed, which was finalized on June 25th, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The property is located in Bella Vista Apartments where Khan already owns several properties in Bella Vista Apartments as well as Marina Apartments in Pali Hill. The two buildings are also expected to go under redevelopment in the coming months.

Currently, the per sq ft rate for residential property in the area varies from ₹50,000 per sq ft to ₹1.40 lakh sq ft depending on the area and age of the building. The rental value of residential property ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh per month for 2 BHK apartments, according to local brokers.

The costliest localities of Bandra include Pali Hill, Perry Cross Road, Carter Road, Bandstand and BKC.