NSUI leaders begin indefinite hunger strike atop Jaipur water tank

Three leaders of the Opposition Congress’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Thursday began an indefinite hunger strike atop a Jaipur water tank demanding the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan and action against those responsible for the police excesses against protesters during the Parliament march against examination irregularities on July 20. Student leader Viona Jat is leading the hunger strike.

Viona Jat, who is leading the strike, accused Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of suppressing democratic rights by refusing to conduct student union elections. She alleged that the police action against students protesting “in a Gandhian manner” in Delhi reflected a “Hitlerian mindset.”

Student union elections in Rajasthan were last held in 2022 before the then-chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government suspended the polls. The suspension has continued under the BJP government, which took office in 2023. Demands for student union elections have resurfaced at the beginning of every new academic session.

Student leader Shubham Rewad has been staging a sit-in at the Rajasthan University main gate for eight days, demanding the resumption of student union elections. Gehlot cited Rewad’s sit-in and called the state government and the university administration’s refusal to initiate dialogue insensitive. “Since both issues fall within the jurisdiction of the state government, it should intervene immediately and find a positive resolution,” he wrote on X.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also backed the protesters, calling it unfortunate that the government and the university administration are turning a blind eye to genuine concerns instead of listening to the voice of the youth. “The government should show sensitivity and initiate dialogue immediately,” Pilot said.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following weeks of protests against examination irregularities that brought central Delhi to a halt and energised the Opposition.

Pradhan’s resignation was the first time a popular street protest forced a Union minister in the National Democratic Alliance government’s three terms to step down. It came days after students defied police barricading to join what became the largest street protests in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. Police have been under fire over allegations of excessive force used to disperse the marchers.