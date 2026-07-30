Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has received 25 per cent less rainfall than normal so far this monsoon, raising concerns about soil moisture and sowing conditions in parts of the state's rain-fed agricultural belt. Concern for farmers in UP over 25% less than normal rain in monsoon

However, the weather department forecast a revival of monsoon activity in early August.

According to the recent data released by the India Meteorological Department , the state recorded 258.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 29 against the normal 342.8 mm, leaving an overall seasonal deficit of 25 per cent.

The rainfall deficiency has been far more pronounced in East Uttar Pradesh, which received 252.8 mm rainfall against the normal 370.4 mm, a deficit of 32 per cent.

Several districts have reported rainfall shortages of more than 50 per cent, including Bhadohi, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, indicating a prolonged dry spell over large parts of the region.

West Uttar Pradesh has fared comparatively better, recording 267 mm rainfall against the normal 304.2 mm, a deficit of 12 per cent.

However, rainfall distribution has remained uneven, with districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Sambhal receiving excess rainfall during the season, while Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Shamli and Amroha continue to face substantial deficits.

Agriculture experts say July is a crucial month for paddy transplantation and the sowing of crops such as maize, pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh.

"Continued rainfall deficiency, particularly in eastern districts where a large part of cultivation depends on monsoon rains, could affect crop growth, increase dependence on irrigation and raise costs for farmers if the dry spell persists," Ramendra Kushwaha, In-charge of Krishi Vigyan Kendra here.

The weather department, however, said monsoon activity is likely to pick up again in the first week of August. It said the deep depression that formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal has moved inland over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, shifting the main monsoon activity towards central India.

As a result, rainfall over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, except the northwestern region, is likely to remain subdued during the remaining days of July.

The IMD said that after the weather system weakens, the monsoon trough is expected to shift northwards, leading to a fresh spell of monsoon activity across the state in the initial days of August.

Despite the temporary lull in rainfall, temperatures are not expected to rise significantly by end of this week as strong surface winds associated with the system are likely to keep daytime temperatures in check.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.