Vizag airport to end commercial operations soon

The Centre has decided to end scheduled commercial operations at the existing Visakhapatnam Airport and transfer its airport code, VTZ, to the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on August 1. HT Image

The Bhogapuram airport is expected to begin commercial operations on August 17.

This would be a first in recent times after India has become third largest domestic aviation market globally and needs more airports.

In Goa, both the existing and the new airports continue to operate, while cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have two operational airports.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday, the civil enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will remain closed for scheduled commercial operations for 30 years from 12.01 am on August 17, 2026, when operations commence at Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport.

The notification said the decision was taken “in pursuance of the decision taken at the time of grant of Site Clearance for this project on January 27, 2016.”

It added that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code VTZ of the existing Visakhapatnam Airport will be transferred to Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport with effect from 12.01 am on August 17, 2026.

The notification clarified that the closure of the civil enclave for scheduled commercial operations will not apply during national emergencies or to aircraft owned or operated by the Indian Air Force, other armed forces, police or any other authorised agency. It also exempts flights carrying dignitaries in specially government-owned, leased or hired aircraft.

Non-scheduled commercial operations, however, may continue from the civil enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega), the notification said.