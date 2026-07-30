Bamboo poles and boomboxes: The kanwar yatra's ancient roots, faith and modern-day frictions

Millions of saffron-clad devotees set out on foot across northern and central India today as the Kanwar Yatra begins, marking the start of one of the world’s largest annual religious pilgrimages. Brothers carry their grandmother in a traditional kanwar while carrying holy water to Noida from Haridwar. (ANI Photo) Through the Hindu month of Shravan, pilgrims known as kanwariyas carry decorated bamboo poles across their shoulders, with containers of holy water — Gangajal — suspended from either end. Shravan is considered especially auspicious in the Hindu calendar partly because it coincides with the monsoon, a season widely associated with renewal and growth — a symbolism shared by several other harvest and monsoon-linked festivals observed across India that are timed to agricultural cycles. Devotees collect the water from the Ganga and other sacred rivers and carry it to Shiva temples, where they pour it over the Shiva Lingam in a ritual called jalabhishek. Beyond its religious scale, the kanwar yatra has become a massive logistical undertaking, requiring elaborate traffic diversions, security deployments, temporary camps, medical facilities and sanitation arrangements — and, in recent years, a subject of debate over its effect on local commerce and other communities along its routes. What is the kanwar yatra? In Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, the pilgrimage is popularly called the Bol Bam Yatra. Devotees travel on foot to collect Gangajal from sacred sites, chiefly Gaumukh, Gangotri and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Sultanganj holds particular significance as one of the few points where the Ganga flows northward — known as Uttarvahini Ganga. Why is it called a 'kanwar'? The word kanwar — also spelled kanvad or kawad — refers to the bamboo pole balanced across the shoulders, with equal loads hanging from either end. It began as a practical method of carrying water over long distances, but modern kanwars are often decorated with flowers, flags, images of Shiva, lights and religious slogans, though many pilgrims still use plain bamboo structures in keeping with older custom. A seventh- or eighth-century sculpture at Kalinjar Fort in UP’s Banda district depicts a figure carrying a kanwar, which suggests the practice has ancient roots. Hindu tradition assigns the kanwar deeper symbolism: the two water pots are said to represent Brahma and Vishnu, and the bamboo pole itself Shiva, together signifying the Trimurti. Bamboo is considered sacred to Shiva in certain Shaivite traditions.

Kanwariyas, during the yatra, in NCR. (HT File Photo)

Ghaziabad India - July 29 2026 : Preparation for Kanwar camps ,in Ghaziabad , India on Wednesday, July 29 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The mythological origin The pilgrimage is most commonly linked to the legend of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean, recounted in the Bhagavata Purana and the Shiva Purana. The story goes – as the devas and asuras churned the cosmic ocean in search of amrit, the nectar of immortality, a lethal poison called halahal emerged, threatening to destroy swarga, prithvi and patal. Shiva alone was believed capable of containing it. He drank the poison and held it in his throat, preventing it from spreading further — an act that turned his throat blue and earned him the name ‘Neelkanth’. The gods are then said to have poured Ganga water over him to cool the burning it caused. This act is regarded as the spiritual origin of the kanwar yatra. Also read: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway barred for kanwariya vehicles

Shiva devotees and lanwariyas from Alwar, Rajasthan, and Haryana carry holy Ganga water from Haridwar while passing through camps in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The pilgrimage, and its rules Scholars cited by Professor Devi Prasad Dubey of the University of Allahabad trace the earliest identifiable kanwar pilgrimage to the 1700s, when devotees carried Gangajal from Sultanganj nearly 105 kilometres to the Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines to Shiva. The most popular collection points are Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, Rishikesh, Sultanganj, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya. From there, devotees carry the water to Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and neighbouring states. Devotees observe strict disciplines through the journey: maintaining hygiene, keeping the Gangajal pure and never resting the kanwar or water containers on the ground, following a sattvic vegetarian diet without onion or garlic, abstaining from alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicants, walking barefoot, wearing simple saffron clothing, avoiding leather items, and controlling speech and behaviour. Pilgrims greet each other with chants of “Bol Bam”, “Har Har Mahadev” or “Bhole”. These practices vary by region, sect and individual, and some traditions hold that breaking specific rules requires restarting the pilgrimage. Also read: 3,500 police personnel to guard Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad

Women offer prayers to Lord Shiva during the annual 'Kanwar Yatra', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Devotee Aarti, right, carries her mother-in-law, Usha, on a shoulder-borne seat as they return after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, in Meerut. (PTI)