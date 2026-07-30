Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni - ‘away for over 60 days’

A self-styled investigator has made shocking claims about Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. The claims about Nancy Guthrie's daughter comes at a time authorities are continuing their search for the 84-year-old. A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have not been home for over 60 days amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

The octogenarian was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. It has been over five months with no suspects being named in the case, and now Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has made fresh claims about Annie and Tommaso.

The two have been subject to public speculation since news emerged that Nancy had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after, making them among the last two people to see Nancy Guthrie before she was taken. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had even alleged that Tommaso might be considered a suspect, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department – lead investigators in the case – quickly dismissed these rumors and clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects.

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However, interest in Annie and Tommaso's personal lives has persisted, and recent claims were made on social media that the couple are not at their home – which is reportedly close to Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills residence. JLR's X post added to this claim. Here's what the self-styled investigator said.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni JLR shared that he had been told ‘pool guy’ was over at Annie and Tommaso's residence as they have been away for over 60 days.

“I'm told pool guy was at Annie & Tommaso's home today as they been away for over 60 days. Where's Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote, referring to the ‘pool guy’ who looked after the pool at Nancy Guthrie's home.