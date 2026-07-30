US strikes Iran after Trump vows to beat the 'fu****g s**t' out of them

The US military said on Wednesday that it had carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets after President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran "hard" in response to Tehran’s missile attack on American bases in Jordan. US President Donald Trump during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

"CENTCOM assets struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities," US central command said in a statement.

It added, “The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries.”

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Iranian state media reported that two people were injured in strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. It also said explosions were heard in Khuzestan province, located to the northwest.

US military action after Trump’s threat The latest US strikes on Iranian targets came hours after Trump warned that Washington would retaliate over Iran's missile attack on American troops.

"So it's our turn," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the US would "hit them very hard".

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said on Wednesday that Washington would "beat the f**king sh*t out" of Iran.

“We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating,” he said.

Iran’s missile attack on US forces in Jordan Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched missiles on Tuesday at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a major US military facility in the region, in a statement carried by the Islamic Republic’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Jordan's military said it intercepted and destroyed five Iranian missiles.

The US military later said American and Saudi fighter jets carried out strikes on several logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq in response to the alleged drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of mainly Shiite Iran-backed armed groups that officially operates under the Iraqi military's command, said at least 20 fighters were killed and 32 others were injured in the overnight strikes.

Two Iraqi militia officials told The Associated Press that six Iranian advisers were also killed.

US-Iran war: What's the latest? While Trump and his allies have claimed in recent days that Iran is seeking to return to the negotiating table, Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that Tehran has not made any request to resume diplomatic talks for more than 2 weeks.

After the attempted attack on the US base in Jordan, Trump renewed his threats on Wednesday while also saying that the possibility of further negotiations remained open.

The conflict began in February, when the US and Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran.

A temporary ceasefire reached in June later collapsed after fighting resumed over the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says is now under its control.

With inputs from agencies