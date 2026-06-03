Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni now a culinary consultant? ‘Investigator’ focuses on son-in-law amid kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found and now a self-styled investigator has again turned his focus to son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson, Arizona, for some time, and raised questions about Tommaso's alleged new forays. Tommaso Cioni has been subjected to speculations after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, though cops declared he was not a suspect. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

He shared a post which put up screenshots claiming they showed Tommaso Cioni's profile on Shapes Inc. “He is now a consultant on fine cuisine, whom you may chat with?,” the person asked. Reacting to this, JLR posted “Tommaso Cioni, culinary consultant & connoisseur. Where is Nancy Guthrie?.”

Tommaso Cioni alleged new profile: What to know An alleged screenshot of Tommaso's profile read “Engage with Tommaso Cioni, a sophisticated culinary consultant and connoisseur from Tucson. Get elite, insider recommendations for dining, wine pairings, and desert-inspired gastronomy, blending Italian heritage with Sonoran Desert flavors. Experience refined expertise and the art of living well.” You can see the post here.

Several people reacted to this new apparent profile of Tommaso. “I hope he gets blown up with 'Where’s Nancy' Replies if you really can interact with him!,” one person wrote. Another said “Well, I wasn't expecting to see that. Lol.” Yet another remarked “He certainly has various ambiguous job titles.”

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie's message for Tommaso Cioni sparks questions amid kidnapping; ‘who is Charlie?’

Notably, as far official records indicate, Tommaso is a schoolteacher at the BASIS Oro Valley school, where he was actually shown on video giving Italian cooking lessons to his class. The claims about Shapes Inc appear to false. The app Shapes allows for chats with AI. Several people pointed out as much to JLR.

Interest in Tommaso has continued since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Not only was her account junked by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, but Sheriff Chris Nanos himself cleared all family members' names from being regarded as suspects.

However, speculations have continued to swirl around him and his wife, Annie Guthrie, the missing octogenarian's daughter. Notably, Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is believed to have dropped her home after that, making them among the last two people to have seen Nancy before she was reported missing. Her family informed the cops the 84-year-old had gone missing on the morning of February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home the night before.

Despite the focus on Tommaso, not only is he not a suspect, but has the confidence of his sister-in-law, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie as well. She went to bat for Annie and Tommaso, saying that the two loved Nancy and would never hurt her – in an attempt to shut down the rumors.