Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni's scary post on parasites catches eye of ‘investigator’ amid kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues and a self-styled investigator has pointed to an alleged post about parasites made by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home the night before. Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law teaches at BASIS Oro Valley. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

It has been months since, and no suspect has been publicly named. Guthrie has not been found either. Amid this, speculations have surrounded Tommaso, the son-in-law and his wife, Annie Guthrie. Annie, sister of TODAY host Savannah Guthrie, dined with their octogenarian mother the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, which is near to their place. Given the circumstances, this has made Annie and Tommaso among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Thus, the duo has been subjected to intense public scrutiny and baseless speculations, even after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the kidnapping case.

Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator who has been tracking the Guthrie case, shared the alleged message on parasites from Tommaso.

What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni Riches, who goes by JLR, wrote on X “Tommaso Cioni once claimed he had a parasite & let the parasite in his leg for 3 months to show his kids the parasite / host relationship.” He then asked where Nancy Guthrie was located.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie, Annie, and Tommaso Cioni's cars in focus as ‘investigator’ questions night of kidnapping

JLR also shared a screenshot of BASIS Oro Valley, where Tommaso is a teacher. The alleged message of Tommaso on parasites was made there. “Oh, I got a parasite (Larva migrans) during my trip to Costa Rica, and I let it be in my leg for three months to show my kids the parasite/host relationship first-hand! Gross, right?,” Tommaso allegedly said in the screenshot JLR shared.

The post drew a wide variety of reactions with one person asking whether people were living off Nancy Guthrie like parasites. “Speaking of parasite: were A & T parasites living off their host Nancy??,” they commented. However, given that Tommaso has gotten a clean chit quite some time back, and since then there's been nothing to link him or his wife to the crime, many were not taken in by what JLR was saying.

A person remarked “he's not hiding the fact he drove Nancy home. You're not uncovering anything new. Not sure of your theory with Tommaso. Crime took place much much later after 1am.” Meanwhile, another said “Sounds like every Biology teacher I ever had, a little quirky.”

Despite the many speculations around Annie and Tommaso, Savannah has come out to support the duo as well, stating that they both loved Nancy Guthrie a lot.