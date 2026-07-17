The U.S. Is Trampling Allies in the Global Hunt for Rare Earths

BRUSSELS—Europe’s effort to loosen Beijing’s grip on the materials it needs to rearm has hit an unexpected snag: the deep pockets of the U.S. America is on a global shopping spree outside China to secure critical minerals for jet fighters, tanks and cutting-edge ammunition

America is on a global shopping spree outside China to secure critical minerals for jet fighters, tanks and cutting-edge ammunition, while European countries are hunting the same things to counter the threat of Russian aggression.

The U.S. is far outspending Europe, sparking fears that an increasingly protectionist Trump administration will hoard the materials and leave Europeans dependent on China—and more vulnerable to its restrictions.

To curb reliance on China, the U.S. is handing out grants, loans and tax breaks to boost American production, and negotiated preferential access to mineral wealth in war-torn countries. American companies are acquiring producers outside the U.S. or inking deals to buy their materials.

In the five years to February, the U.S. allocated around $46 billion for critical raw-material projects, an analysis by the French Institute of International Relations think tank found. That is roughly eight times the level allocated by the European Union in the same period, the institute said.

“The U.S. is much, much further ahead in creating a non-China supply chain,” said Andrea Paolo Lai, president of global operations at Swiss high-tech company Oerlikon, which has customers in the aerospace, energy and defense industries.

Western governments are scrambling for alternatives to China, which controls most of the global supply of critical raw materials. The efforts intensified after Beijing restricted rare-earth magnet supplies as part of a trade fight with the U.S. last year.

The Defense Department has ordered contractors to remove Chinese rare earths from their supply chains for magnets by next year.

The U.S. says it wants to work with allies to counter China’s dominance. Expanding the global pool of non-Chinese raw materials stands to benefit the EU as well as the U.S., officials from both economies say. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on critical raw materials in April, and European officials hope such cooperation can be a bright spot in an otherwise strained trans-Atlantic relationship. But some are wary of relying too heavily on a partner they say has undermined trust by imposing punitive tariffs and threatening to seize Greenland.

“The U.S. can be a partner in developing alternative sources, but it can also be a competitor,” said Camille Grand, secretary-general of the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe. He doesn’t think the U.S. would deliberately hold back materials from an ally, he added, but if supplies run low, Americans would likely focus on their own needs first.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.