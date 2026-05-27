A new report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack has claimed that Savannah Guthrie has hired private investigators to find her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. “Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source told Shuter on Tuesday, May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.” Has Savannah Guthrie hired private investigators? Bombshell report claims she's ‘paying whatever it takes’ to find Nancy (via REUTERS)

Insiders told Naughty But Nice that Savannah “continues to bankroll a large private search effort more than 100 days” after Nancy's disappearance, the report said. They said that Savannah has assembled a team of private detectives, former federal agents, and security specialists working around the clock to follow leads connected to her mother’s case. Friends have claimed that the ‘Today’ show host has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation.

Savannah has refused to consider scaling it back even though the cost of maintaining a private operation has become huge, sources said.

“Money doesn’t matter to her right now,” one insider said. “This is about finding her mother. If more investigators, more security, or more resources help, she’ll keep paying for them.”

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“She still believes her mom can be found,” the source added. “That’s why the private investigators are still working every single day.”

Latest on the case No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” but also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

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“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”