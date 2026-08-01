Did Nolan Wells' friend kill him over a girl? Here's what we know about Bart Edmiston Jr and Katie McCormick rumors
Nolan Wells' friend sought legal help amid online speculation linking a viral photo to his death.
A friend of Nolan Wells is seeking legal representation in response to a surge of online speculation, refuting claims that a viral photograph depicts him alongside a woman whom certain social media users are trying to associate with Nolan's demise.
Attorney Russell Latino asserts that the dated high school photograph indeed features Bart Edmiston Jr. with a young woman, TMZ reported. However, he firmly maintains that she is not Katie McCormick, a woman whom social media users have sought to romantically connect to both Bart and Nolan.
Latino asserted that Bart has never been in a romantic relationship with Katie and was unaware of her existence prior to Nolan's passing.
Nolan Wells' friend to take legal action against ‘wholly fabricated’ claims
Furthermore, Latino categorically rejected the idea that Bart was involved in Nolan's death or played any role in it, as per TMZ.
According to Bart's attorney, he assisted a distressed boat and has been completely forthcoming with investigators by granting them access to his boat, GPS, and phone records. Bart now intends to take legal action against those disseminating what the family describes as "wholly fabricated" allegations.
Also Read: Who's Katie McCormack? Mystery girl linked to Nolan Wells identified; her sister's conflicting account complicates probe
Furthermore, Latino stated that Bart received a "credible death threat yesterday" due to the "fabricated speculation."
He mentioned that the FBI, along with state and local law enforcement, has been informed.
Nolan Wells case update: Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce arrested
A California resident is now facing federal charges after allegedly threatening the mother of one of Nolan Wells' friends who was present during his disappearance on a July 4 excursion to Horn Island, People, an American weekly magazine. reported.
Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce, 27 years old, was arrested and charged on Thursday with interstate transmission of a threatening communication, as stated by The Sacramento Bee, WLOX, and The Sun Herald. The Sacramento native could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison and fined up to $250,000, according to the Herald.
Federal investigators have said that they located Dumarce by using the email linked to his Facebook account, according to the newspaper. The Sacramento Bee, citing officials, stated that Dumarce transmitted several threats to Cole through Facebook Messenger, some of which contained images of her children.
Who is Cole?
Cole serves as a chancery judge in Jackson County.
“There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days,” Dumarce reportedly stated in an email sent to Cole, according to the Sacramento Bee. “It’s gonna blow you away when you see it. LoL. probably best to have the boys there to see as well.”
Warren Hudson, the son of Cole and a friend of Wells, was present with him on Horn Island during the significant Fourth of July celebration prior to Wells' disappearance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More