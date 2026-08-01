Did Nolan Wells' friend kill him over a girl? Here's what we know about Bart Edmiston Jr and Katie McCormick rumors

A friend of Nolan Wells is seeking legal representation in response to a surge of online speculation, refuting claims that a viral photograph depicts him alongside a woman whom certain social media users are trying to associate with Nolan's demise. Nolan Wells update: Bart Edmiston Jr. intends to pursue legal action against false allegations after a credible death threat. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

Attorney Russell Latino asserts that the dated high school photograph indeed features Bart Edmiston Jr. with a young woman, TMZ reported. However, he firmly maintains that she is not Katie McCormick, a woman whom social media users have sought to romantically connect to both Bart and Nolan.

Latino asserted that Bart has never been in a romantic relationship with Katie and was unaware of her existence prior to Nolan's passing.

Nolan Wells' friend to take legal action against ‘wholly fabricated’ claims Furthermore, Latino categorically rejected the idea that Bart was involved in Nolan's death or played any role in it, as per TMZ.

According to Bart's attorney, he assisted a distressed boat and has been completely forthcoming with investigators by granting them access to his boat, GPS, and phone records. Bart now intends to take legal action against those disseminating what the family describes as "wholly fabricated" allegations.

Also Read: Who's Katie McCormack? Mystery girl linked to Nolan Wells identified; her sister's conflicting account complicates probe

Furthermore, Latino stated that Bart received a "credible death threat yesterday" due to the "fabricated speculation."

He mentioned that the FBI, along with state and local law enforcement, has been informed.

Nolan Wells case update: Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce arrested A California resident is now facing federal charges after allegedly threatening the mother of one of Nolan Wells' friends who was present during his disappearance on a July 4 excursion to Horn Island, People, an American weekly magazine. reported.

Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce, 27 years old, was arrested and charged on Thursday with interstate transmission of a threatening communication, as stated by The Sacramento Bee, WLOX, and The Sun Herald. The Sacramento native could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison and fined up to $250,000, according to the Herald.

Federal investigators have said that they located Dumarce by using the email linked to his Facebook account, according to the newspaper. The Sacramento Bee, citing officials, stated that Dumarce transmitted several threats to Cole through Facebook Messenger, some of which contained images of her children.

Who is Cole? Cole serves as a chancery judge in Jackson County.

“There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days,” Dumarce reportedly stated in an email sent to Cole, according to the Sacramento Bee. “It’s gonna blow you away when you see it. LoL. probably best to have the boys there to see as well.”

Warren Hudson, the son of Cole and a friend of Wells, was present with him on Horn Island during the significant Fourth of July celebration prior to Wells' disappearance.