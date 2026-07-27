Why do some suspect Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by daughter, Annie? Ex-FBI agent lists top 5 reasons

Some point to "the investigation around them" as suspicious. However, the FBI routinely checks the inner circle of a missing person, including children and their spouses. The sheriff has already come out and said clearly that the family is not involved.

Some claim Annie was jealous of her sister, Savannah. Coffindaffer said this makes no sense when looking at the relationship the sisters actually have.

Some point to a power of attorney claim involving Tommaso Cioni. However, this is not proof of any abduction of her mother. There were unverified claims in the past that Tommaso Cioni signed a special durable power of attorney document. However, there is no link between this document and Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Some claim Annie and her husband asked Nancy Guthrie for a loan and she refused. This claim has been spread by AI channels and is being watched by thousands of people but has no supporting proof, she said.

Some claim there was a debt, including a gambling debt, that pushed Annie and her husband to act. However, there is no confirmed report or receipts showing that the couple was in debt.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer addressed claims made by an AI-voiced YouTube video listing reasons people suspect Annie Guthrie and her husband kidnapped her mother. She broke down and debunked each reason.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has pushed back against viral online rumors linking Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni , to 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances near missing 84-year-old's home

Background of the case Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since her family reported the case on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson in Arizona, the night before. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are investigating but no suspect has been named.

Nancy had dinner with her daughter Annie the night before she went missing. Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni had reportedly dropped her home after dinner, making them among the last people to see her.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing incident sparks new theory, ‘Someone obsessed with Savannah’

The public scrutiny around Annie and Tommaso increased after investigators searched their home. According to earlier reports, investigators examined the septic tank, photographed rooms inside the house and carried a steel briefcase into the residence.

Authorities have never identified Annie Guthrie or Tommaso Cioni as suspects. Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly stated that no members of the Guthrie family are suspects in the case.