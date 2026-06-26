Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's works in focus as ransom note claims Savannah's mom ‘buried with nature’
Reports that a ransom note addressed to Savannah Guthrie, claiming her mother Nancy was ‘buried with nature’ has put focus on Annie and Tommaso Cioni's works.
Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, are facing public scrutiny once again after reports revealed the details of the ransom note. The note, reportedly addressed to TODAY show host and Annie's sister, Savannah Guthrie, claimed that the 84-year-old was ‘buried with nature now.’
The Guthrie family received two ransom notes soon after Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe the octogenarian was kidnapped from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. They also believe the notes to have come from the same person.
Thus far, the contents of the ransom notes had not been made public knowledge. However, with the information now coming to light, some of the people following the case automatically shifted their attention to Annie and Tommaso. The couple, who reportedly live close to Guthrie has been at the center of public speculation long after the Pima County Sheriff's Department clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. Interest in the duo has persisted since Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing, and Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after the meal – making them among the last people to see Guthrie before tragedy struck.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom notes ‘not real’ - veteran criminal profiler drops bombshell; sparks ‘cover up’ allegations
Now, in context of the lines ‘buried with nature now’, a social media user on X tried to examine writings from both Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni to see if the word ‘nature’ appears in them. Notably, Tommaso is a middle school teacher while Annie is a published poet and has a body of work to her name.
Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's writings in focus
“Nature/Natura in Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Poetry, lyrics and writings,” the X user wrote. They shared screenshots of their findings as well.
The X user further remarked that Tommaso's work did not have any mention of nature, but claimed that Annie's poem – The Oracle – mentioned nature. They wrote "The only match was “nature” in the poem “The Oracle” (part of the Chorus section in The Good Dark). In context it appears as a question-and-answer oracle.”
However, a copy of the poem hosted by the University of Montana does not show ‘nature’ appearing.
"sometimes shadow becomes articulate
eyes that have the world,
looking, there is a splinter
broken off inside
(“my sight”)
what doubt can be in eyes that have the world, you
in them -?," the poem reads. When searched with the specific lines shared in the screenshot, a preview is visible on Google from the University of Arizona page.
“What is nature? A pocket sealed and torn. Why am I secret? Humble are those made alone. What is modesty? Failure as landing. What is truth?,” the lines from the preview read. However, upon opening the site, these lines could not be located. A screenshot of the preview is attached below.
The post goes to show the tenuous links some people online are likely to draw as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping continues for over four months after she was reported missing. As per information shared with the public, authorities are still treating it as a kidnapping case.
Meanwhile, the X user's post garnered reactions from various people including self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who suggested searching for the word ‘buried’ in Annie and Tommaso's writings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More