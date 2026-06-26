Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom notes ‘not real’ - veteran criminal profiler drops bombshell; sparks ‘cover up’ allegations

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case has taken a fresh turn with veteran criminal profiler John Kelly dropping a bombshell about the ransom notes. Speaking to Fox News, he said he did not believe they were ‘real’ flagging differences between the two notes the Guthrie family received. A veteran criminal profiler raised questions about the ransom notes sent after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

The ransom notes have been in focus again recently after it surfaced that one of them claimed that Nancy Guthrie had died after the abduction. The Guthrie family received two notes, which are believed to be real, after the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

The first ransom note that came ‘contained specific details about the home and what Nancy Guthrie was wearing that night’ as per reports, and Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Department – who are lead on the case – shared the same with Savannah. The note that claimed Nancy Guthrie had died also contained an apology to Savannah.

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While these notes were deemed to have been sent by the same person and law enforcement believe them to be authentic, Kelly, the expert criminal profiler has shared a different opinion. His interview with the news channel has led to self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR to raise allegations of a cover-up in the kidnapping case.

Here's what Kelly said and the reactions his bombshell claims sparked.

What criminal profiler said about ransom notes Kelly flagged what he claimed were discrepancies between the two notes, and alleged that they did not sound ‘real’.

“Bottom line is, I don’t believe they’re real. The first note is strictly about the dollars, about the bucks....Now when you get into the second note, you're talking about a kind of a different personality to me,” he noted.

Kelly referred to the apology to Savannah and claimed that there was no sensitivity shown in the abduction and juxtaposed it with the condolences left in the ransom note. “Most of these guys are psycho, and going to do that, rouse an older woman out of her bed and haul her away like that bleeding all over the place...they're going to just want to get away from the problem as quick as possible. They're not going to be worried about leaving condolences,” he said.

Notably, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer had put forward a ‘wrench attack’ theory in which case there would be two perpetrators, the person who carried out the abduction, and the mastermind who sent the ransom notes demanding the money. Such a scenario could account for the difference in personalities that Kelly has flagged, though authorities have not confirmed that they're considering the ‘wrench attack’ theory when probing Guthrie's kidnapping.

Claims about Nancy Guthrie ransom notes spark allegations JLR, a YouTuber who is a self-styled investigator, who's been covering the kidnapping case from on-ground in Tucson for some time, alleged there was a cover-up in the Guthrie case.

He shared Kelly's interview about the ransom notes to make his point.