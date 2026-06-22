Nancy Guthrie dead? One ransom note seeks disturbing apology for accidentally killing her

A chilling ransom note directed to Nancy Guthrie's devastated family reportedly contained a disturbing apology for unintentionally causing her death, as revealed in a recent dramatic report. Nancy Guthrie update: A ransom note sent to Nancy Guthrie's family included a disturbing apology for her death. (REUTERS)

The unsettling email, dated February 6, was sent to TMZ from the same IP address as previous blackmail communications that included unsettling details regarding the night Guthrie – the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie – was abducted from her home in Arizona, such as her attire, according to sources familiar with the investigation, NY Post reported, citing Air Mail.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New theory emerges on identity of suspect caught on doorbell cam: ‘the ball has been dropped’

Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note seeks ransom of $4 million in bitcoin In an earlier note dated February 2, the alleged kidnapper had demanded a ransom of $4 million in bitcoin, described Guthrie as “safe but scared,” and outlined the conditions for a potential exchange, leading investigators to believe they were indeed confronting the genuine abductors rather than mere internet pranksters.

On February 6, a follow-up note began with an unusual and disjointed "apology" regarding her unintended death, as reported by the outlet.

The note further implied that the body of the 84-year-old kidnapping victim could be returned for a fee, although no exact figure was mentioned, according to the sources of the outlet.

This ransom note was noted for changing the focus of the investigation from a kidnapping case to a possible homicide case.

A multitude of ransom notes inundated her family and various media organizations, including several directed to TMZ, following her disappearance. Investigators categorized the messages into three groups – 'the good, the bad, and the ugly' – as they meticulously examined each line and disturbing demand, according to sources who informed the outlet.

Notes containing precise details about Guthrie were classified as 'good,' whereas the note that alluded to her accidental death was categorized as 'bad,' as reported by insiders.

Savannah Guthrie reacts to ransom notes In a "Today" interview conducted earlier this year, Savannah revealed that the majority of the ransom notes directed at her family were forgeries; however, she stated, "I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real."

The investigation into the enigmatic disappearance is ongoing, with no arrests made and no new leads emerging.