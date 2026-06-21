Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has revealed her theory on how Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted in a wrench attack if it was “a Wrench by Proxy”. Coffindaffer previously wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack. ‘How was Nancy targeted if it was a Wrench by Proxy?’: Ex-FBI agent weighs in on fresh theory as Guthrie remains missing (via REUTERS)

“It just has to be someone familiar with Tuscon and one of their most famous celebrities-Savannah. Someone they knew would pay, until mope messed up like mopes do,” Coffindaffer wrote on X. “CertiK are experts regarding bitcoin and blockchains and wrench attacks. We shall see. I just hope Nancy will be found and those responsible will face justice.”

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“If it is a Wrench by Proxy, the case will be much tougher to solve,” she added. “P.S. FBI-Put Porch Guy on the billboards and add Spanish to them, please.”

In the same post, Coffindaffer also listed four points that prove that the “attack” on Nancy was a “sophisticated one.”

“This attack was sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months, send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced, set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified, hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent,” Coffindaffer wrote.

What the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said about the wrench attack theory The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously addressed the theory.

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In a statement cited by Fox News, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.”