Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent shares 4 chilling theories amid search, 'Died at Porch Guy's hands…'

“A family member plotted her murder, staged it as a kidnapping for money/didn't want her around. Her immediate family has been cleared, but could some other relative have planned this? I am not barking up this tree, but present it as many people believe this. (e.g. Hazel Abel case),” she wrote.

Coffindaffer said that the first theory is a “ Wrench Attack .” “A sophisticated crime group researched Nancy and the wealth of her daughter Savannah. With a plethora of photos of Nancy, her home, even her bedroom, Nancy was a ripe target for an easy abduction. And the closeness of Savannah & Annie to Nancy made the prospect of getting paid a likely prospect in the group's mind. The problem was Nancy died at Porch Guy's hands. Abductors sent 2 ransom demands after Nancy's death hoping for pay dirt (In many other cases ransom is paid with no proof (photo) of life (e.g. Annie Hearin kidnapping case) Wrench plots involve the requests for crypto keys to unlock accounts. Over 2 Billion in crypto has been paid for ransom from 2023-2025. It's big business. (e.g. Augustin B. pseudonym case),” she wrote.

“The evidence shows a kidnapping for ransom plot gone south,” Coffindaffer wrote. “But who is behind the plot that likely resulted in 84 YO Nancy's death? If we examine similar historical cases, here are the likely propositions (no special order)”.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer , who has been vocal about the Nancy Guthrie case, has offered four probable explanations into what may have happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mother. In an X post, Coffindaffer suggested that Nancy is likely dead.

Coffindaffer wrote of the third theory, “A handyman/family friend, organized and methodical plotted the kidnapping. Remember the case of Heddy Braun. A ransom demand was not even made in that case until 2 days later (Nancy's case 1 day). $3 million demanded. (Nancy's case $6 million). Braun miraculously survived the abduction & was rescued about 4 days later. She was found shackled in subzero temperatures in a trailer.”

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

The fourth theory Coffindaffer came up with is a "revenge plot.”

“Someone angry at Nancy/a Guthrie family member perpetrated this crime to cause absolute misery to this family. That means, the torture of abducting Nancy with 0 regard for her life. They wanted to strip of the family of money (thus ransom demand), cause severe emotional distress, and inflict damage on their reputations by publicly going forth with the demands knowing the ransom demand would not be paid causing much public scrutiny (which has happened). They also set up the kidnap to frame, in a sense, Tomasso & Annie's by choosing to kidnap her after a family dinner and with Tomasso last to see her hoping the public would make the leap to blame them. This would be someone completely obsessed with torturing the Guthrie family; Someone who would risk it all to murder their matriarch - like the Annie Hearin case,” she wrote.

The latest No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.