Ex-FBI agent reveals ‘Wrench Ring’ theory in Nancy Guthrie case, ‘Porch Guy is a mope’

Coffindaffer added, “Are all of the ransom/extortion emails connected that were sent to TMZ? No one knows because none have been traced but they sure use the same Modus Operandi.”

“Despite all of their expertise, the FBI can't identify who is behind the emails sent to the 2 media outlets and @TMZLive. The FBI works with private SMEs (Subject matter experts) in the forensic digital arena, yet still no answers on who sent any of the messages. Why? Because they are a sophisticated network and they know their business,” she continued. This is the same reason the Bitcoin addresses haven't been traced by the FBI. These extortionist/kidnappers are experienced in such matters.”

“Do you know what a Wrench Attack is?” she wrote on X. “These are very organized attacks against the rich to extort crytocurrency via kidnappings/violent home invasions. The puppet masters in these crimes are sophisticated.”

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer , who has been vocal about the Nancy Guthrie case, has opened up on why she believes the case has not yet been solved. Coffindaffer asked if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to the case.

She then said that she believes the case has still not been solved “because of the sophisticated nature of the architect of the crime,” adding, “Porch Guy is a mope.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Coffindaffer concluded, “Did you know 2 teens from California committed a similar crime in Scottdale on 1/31/26? They wanted crypto, didn't know each other before the crime, and purportedly were directed by "Red" and "8" as to their target and provided the seed money. No, these teens aren't related to Nancy’s crime, but is a Wrench Ring connected? This is what makes sense. Remember, LE knew early on this was a kidnapping for ransom. They have said this and so has Savannah.”

A "wrench attack" (also known as a $5 wrench attack or rubber-hose cryptanalysis) is a physical assault or kidnapping where the suspects use violence or coercion to force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their private keys, passwords, or seed phrases.

What’s the latest? No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.