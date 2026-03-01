Can content creators face legal repercussions for accusing Tommaso Cioni in Nancy Guthrie case? Ex-FBI agent's warning

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has responded to theories about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has teamed up with the FBI in the investigation into Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance. TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Flowers and signs are seen in a makeshift memorial in front of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 27, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, Anne Guthrie’s husband. While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

‘I hope the family goes after them’ Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.

The former law enforcement officer addressed the increasing number of videos peddling theories on X, including one "indicating Tommaso Cioni is responsible for what happened to Nancy. Coffindaffer claimed that a particular YouTube account has racked up "100s of 1000s of views and 100s of comments indicating support for the notion that Tommaso is guilty," alongside videos breaking down the alleged abduction plot "in great detail."

She also talked about a recent defamation case involving a different investigation, hinting that people on the Internet making accusations against people could potentially face legal repercussions.

“There is one particular YouTube account that continues to post content indicating Tommaso Cioni is responsible for what happened to Nancy,” Coffindaffer wrote, clarifying that she was not talking about Banfield.