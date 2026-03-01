Can content creators face legal repercussions for accusing Tommaso Cioni in Nancy Guthrie case? Ex-FBI agent's warning
A former FBI agent has responded to theories about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators.
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has responded to theories about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has teamed up with the FBI in the investigation into Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance.
Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, Anne Guthrie’s husband. While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.
‘I hope the family goes after them’
Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.
The former law enforcement officer addressed the increasing number of videos peddling theories on X, including one "indicating Tommaso Cioni is responsible for what happened to Nancy. Coffindaffer claimed that a particular YouTube account has racked up "100s of 1000s of views and 100s of comments indicating support for the notion that Tommaso is guilty," alongside videos breaking down the alleged abduction plot "in great detail."
She also talked about a recent defamation case involving a different investigation, hinting that people on the Internet making accusations against people could potentially face legal repercussions.
“There is one particular YouTube account that continues to post content indicating Tommaso Cioni is responsible for what happened to Nancy,” Coffindaffer wrote, clarifying that she was not talking about Banfield.
“A recent ruling concerning a TikToker who relentlessly named a professor as being guilty of the Idaho 4 murders has just had a $10 Million settlement levied against her for her false accusations,” she added. “The account I am referring to does not seem to be concerned in the least about their exposure.”
She added, “Other than hoping for views (and it is working), what in the world is this YouTuber thinking. Their exposure is tremendous. If this account is wrong, I hope the family goes after them with everything they have.”
“If the account is correct, than it will be the 1st time in 28 years of working joint investigations that a local commander, working with the FBI, Lied about something this consequential,” Coffindaffer further said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”
