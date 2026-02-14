Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Exhausted’ Pima County sheriff makes shocking admission, ‘it could take years…’

Pima County Sheriff made a shocking statement in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance case, saying it may take 'years' to find the missing 84-year-old. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks during an interview with Reuters as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie stretched into its 13th day, in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., February 13, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga (REUTERS)

“Maybe it’s an hour from now, maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now,” Sheriff Chris Nanos stated to The New York Times on Friday when questioned about the potential duration for finding Nancy.

“But we won’t quit,” he added.

As the search is set to enter the third week, Nanos said that he was “exhausted” from the search. Saturday will signify two weeks since Nancy, the mother of NBC Today host Savannah, was last seem at her residence in Tucson.

“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs. But we will keep moving forward,” he said.

Law enforcement is yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in this case.

FBI releases potential suspect images, videos Earlie this week, the FBI released alarming surveillance footage depicting a figure wearing a ski mask and black nitrile gloves at Nancy's doorstep. However, the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

On Friday evening, a residence in Tucson was subjected to a raid by a Pima County Sheriff's SWAT team, while simultaneously, a Range Rover was stopped during an FBI traffic operation.

While there were reports of four people being detained, CNN later reported that neither of the operations led to any arrests.

Nanos faces criticism Nanos has been slammed for the management of the investigation, as limited information remains available nearly two weeks after Nancy’s disappearance.

The sheriff stated that investigators had obtained DNA samples from Nancy’s family members and employees at her residence.

A laboratory is also conducting tests on gloves that were discovered approximately two miles from her home.

Investigators are currently making urgent efforts to identify the individual, who has been characterized as a man of “average build” carrying a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.