Who was Nancy Guthrie’s husband Charles Guthrie? Inside their family and children

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continued this week as authorities in Tucson, Arizona, said they are investigating all possible leads and have not publicly named any suspects in the case. A Pima County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulls into the driveway of the home of Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

Nancy, the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing after disappearing from her home in late January.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators are treating the case broadly, noting that “everybody’s still a suspect” as detectives work to determine what happened.

He added that law enforcement is reviewing anyone who may have had contact with Nancy before her disappearance and confirmed that the Guthrie family has been “very cooperative” throughout the investigation, reported Fox News.

Who is Charles Guthrie? Nancy's husband Charles Guthrie died of a sudden heart attack in 1988, when Savannah was 16, leaving Nancy to raise their three children, reported People.

Less detail is publicly available about his professional career outside being a mining engineer: a role that took his family abroad before they eventually settled in Arizona.

According to Page Six, he and Nancy were married for years before his sudden death. Nancy became a widow at 46 after Charles died. Savannah, their youngest daughter, was a senior in high school at the time.

Speaking on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast in 2024, Savannah described the loss as “shocking” and life-altering. She remembered her father as “an amazing, magnetic, joyous, charismatic, incredibly loving, warm, kind, forbearing personality."

Their three children Charles and Nancy Guthrie had three children, all of whom have been referenced in recent reporting amid the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance.

Annie Guthrie, the eldest, is a poet and jeweler who previously served as marketing director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. She is the author of The Good Dark, a poetry collection published in 2015.

Annie lives in Tucson with her husband, Tommaso Cioni, an AP biology teacher who has worked at BASIS Oro Valley for more than 15 years, reported Fox News.

Savannah Guthrie, the youngest, is a longtime journalist and co-anchor of NBC’s Today. She began her career in local television before becoming NBC’s White House correspondent and later the network’s lead morning anchor.

Savannah is married to Michael Feldman, a former Democratic political aide turned business consultant, and they have two children together.

Charles Camron Guthrie, the only son, is a retired US Air Force colonel who flew F-16 fighter jets. Savannah has publicly praised her brother’s 26-year military career, calling him “the pride of our family” in a 2018 Instagram post.