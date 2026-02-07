Savannah Guthrie Silence of the Lambs quote in Nancy Guthrie kidnap video plea sparks buzz; 'did the Feds...'

Videos have been circulated online juxtaposing Savannah's speech and the clip from the 1991 movie, where Sir Anthony Hopkins plays cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

The TODAY show host released a video flanked by siblings Annie and Camron as their mother remained missing since the weekend. Nancy was reported missing on Sunday and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Savannah Guthrie's video message after her mother Nancy's kidnapping is drawing attention online. Many have pointed out that one line from the video is eerily similar to a dialogue from the movie, Silence of the Lambs.

“She is full of knowledge and kindness, talk to her and you'll see,” Savannah says of mother Nancy in the clip. In the clip from Silence of the Lambs Senator Ruth Martin addresses Buffalo Bill who's taken her daughter, Catherine. "Catherine is gentle and kind, talk to her, you’ll see," she says, which closely echoes Savannah Guthrie's statement.

Savannah Guthrie- Silence of the Lambs link sparks buzz Many have picked up on the Silence of the Lambs reference and commented on it online.

“Savannah Guthrie quotes a line from Silence of the Lambs during her plea for her mother’s release,” one person commented. Another added, “In an astonishing coincidence, after hearing Savannah Guthrie's televised plea to the abductor(s) for her mom Nancy’s safe return, a partial quote of which was directly from the movie Silence Of The Lambs, I discovered through Grok that the recent abduction occurred EXACTLY 35 years to the day as the movie’s limited premiere release in Century City on Feb 1, 1991.”

Yet another person said “Did the Feds write Savannah’s speech & add a line from the movie Silence of the Lambs? Although I’m bothered that our government doesn’t give all cases the same treatment, I hope that Nancy Guthrie is found safely. This is wild & scary.” Another called it ‘odd’.

There is no indication that Savannah was deliberately quoting Silence of the Lambs. In all likelihood, it was a coincidental matching of phrases. An account sharing the video also remarked ‘Merely coincidental.’