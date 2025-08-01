SKIMS x Hannibal? Kim Kardashian reacts as Anthony Hopkins revisits Silence of the Lambs role with face wrap comparison

Anthony Hopkins just gave fans a hilarious throwback with a twist of fashion. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his chilling role as the cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter, decided to have a little fun at the expense of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. In an Instagram video, the 87-year-old tried on one of brand's new face wraps and joked that it looked like the mask he wore as Hannibal in The Silence of the Lambs. Anthony Hopkins mocks SKIMS' new face wrap.(Instagram/anthonyhopkins/kimkardashian)

Anthony Hopkins mocks SKIMS

The video quickly went viral online as Hopkins was seen wearing the beige wrap around his face and calmly saying, “Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger,” in that same calm but creepy tone that made his character so iconic. The line, of course, is a nod to his character and sent fans into a frenzy. Many commented how the wrap looked a bit too similar to Lecter’s infamous muzzle, turning a simple clothing item into an instant meme. The actor even tagged Kim on the post and wrote, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner.”

Also read: Kim Kardashian releases shapewear for your face, but experts say it's mostly gimmick; everything to know

Kim Kardashian reposted the video to her Instagram Stories, calling it “legendary” along with a laughing emoji. SKIMS is mostly known for its shapewear, loungewear, and now accessories. Hopkins’ video gave the brand another viral moment. Fans loved seeing the actor embrace his past role with a good laugh.

The post also reminded people just how memorable Hopkins’ performance still is, even after all these years. And while the face wrap is meant to be cozy and warm, it is safe to say it now has a creepy-cool vibe, thanks to Hannibal Lecter.

