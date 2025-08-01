Kim Kardashian releases shapewear for your face, but experts say it's mostly gimmick; everything to know

Of course, Kim Kardashian would launch face shapewear. SKIMS, which has already dominated our lingerie drawers and redefined bodycon with nipple bras and viral body-hugging dresses, has now moved up — literally — to your face. And honestly? It was only a matter of time. Kim Kardashian; Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap

Introducing: the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, SKIMS' first official foray into the world of facial contouring tools. Billed as “a must-have addition to your nightly routine,” this wrap is made from SKIMS’ signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns (whatever that means, but it sounds expensive). Velcro closures let you strap in from the crown to the neck, holding your jaw, cheeks, and neck in place like your life depends on it.

Retailing at $48, the wrap dropped quietly on Tuesday and was instantly scooped up, leaving only a waiting list in its wake. It comes in two inclusive SKIMS-core shades: Clay and Cocoa. If you blinked, you missed it. So what does it do, really? According to SKIMS, the wrap helps to “support the jaw and neck” overnight, sculpting your face into a sleeker version of itself. But dermatologists aren’t exactly sold. Experts have long warned that compression chin straps offer only temporary results. Translation? You might wake up snatched, but don’t expect miracles.

What do experts have to say?

We spoke to two experts, asking them if this mask is worth the hype or not. “Wearable beauty tools like face wraps can offer a short-term de-puffing effect by gently compressing the skin and encouraging fluid drainage- much like what surgeons use post facial surgery. But by itself, it can’t create lasting structural change, and there's no evidence that collagen-infused fabrics actually make a difference,” says Dr. Jamuna Pai, cosmetic physician and founder of SkinLab. “The skin doesn't absorb collagen this way. It’s better absorbed topically. More importantly, prolonged pressure on delicate facial skin can disrupt the skin barrier, irritate sensitive areas, and even interfere with natural overnight repair. While occasional use is generally safe, long-term sculpting is better achieved through consistent skincare, healthy habits, and evidence-based treatments.”

We also spoke to Dr. Bindu Sthalekar, MD, Dermatologist and Medical Director at Skin Smart Solutions. "While face wraps may offer a temporary sense of lift by compressing soft tissue and reducing puffiness, there’s currently no dermatological evidence supporting long-term contouring or anti-ageing benefits. Furthermore, the improvement you see is largely short-lived. For anyone concerned about jawline sagging or double chins, a combination of skincare actives, facial muscle work, and in-office treatments remains the gold standard,” she said.

The verdict: Hot or not?

Now, while the face wrap might not have any real long-term benefit, the psychology of it all makes total sense. Society has always been obsessed with toning, tightening, and tucking, especially around the face and neck (aka the parts that start betraying us first). And as usual, Kim just turned that insecurity into another must-have product. But here's a parting thought: Kris Jenner definitely didn’t get her new face via sculpting fabric and collagen yarns.