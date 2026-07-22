This is why Trump wants FIFA chief Gianni Infantino as the next UN Secretary-General- Report

President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations, according to a report by the New York Post. President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations, according to a report by the New York Post. (David Ramos/Getty Images/AFP )

The report says Trump believes the Swiss-born football administrator has a rare ability to unite people across nations after working closely with him during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The report comes as the UN prepares to elect a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends in December 2026. Any candidate must first receive the backing of the 15-member UN Security Council before being confirmed by the 193-member General Assembly.

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Why does Trump reportedly want Infantino? According to the New York Post, Trump believes Infantino is "respected by everyone around the world" and possesses “a special ability to bring people together.” The two developed a close working relationship while preparing for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Infantino frequently appeared alongside Trump during the tournament. He presented World Cup trophies at White House events and also awarded Trump FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize in December last year.

Paolo Zampolli, Trump's Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, told the New York Post that "only President Trump could have such a genius idea." He stated that managing FIFA's 211 member associations closely resembles leading the United Nations, which has 193 member states.

"There is some similarity," Zampolli told the media outlet, adding that Infantino has demonstrated his ability to manage a large international organisation.

The report also says Trump sees an opportunity because he reportedly considers the current field of candidates relatively weak. Among the names mentioned are former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.

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Major hurdles remain before any nomination Despite the reported interest from the president, it remains unclear whether Infantino wants the position.

The New York Post noted that he did not respond to requests for comment and has already declared his intention to seek another term as FIFA president. FIFA's presidential election is scheduled for March 2027.

Financially, the move would require a significant sacrifice. According to the report, Infantino earns about $6 million annually as FIFA president, while the UN Secretary-General's compensation is reported to be about $418,000 per year.

The UN appointment process is also highly competitive. Any candidate must avoid a veto from any of the Security Council's five permanent members, which are the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China, before securing approval from the General Assembly. Traditionally, regional rotation also plays an informal role in selecting the Secretary-General. Given that, many diplomats are expecting the next leader to come from Latin America or the Caribbean.

Trump vs United Nations The proposal also comes as Trump has repeatedly criticised the United Nations. Since returning to office, his administration has reduced US funding to several UN agencies and withdrawn from bodies including the World Health Organization, UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council.

The media outlet further reported that appointing someone Trump trusts could potentially reshape Washington's relationship with the UN.