What is restorative yoga, and why is it gaining popularity as a wellness practice?

In a fitness culture often centred on high-intensity workouts and step counts, restorative yoga offers something different: the chance to slow down.

Unlike power yoga or vinyasa classes, restorative yoga focuses on long-held, supported poses designed to encourage relaxation rather than physical exertion. Blankets, bolsters, blocks and cushions are commonly used so practitioners can remain comfortable without straining their muscles.

As more people look for ways to build sustainable wellness routines, restorative yoga has become an increasingly popular choice in studios and online classes across the US.

A slower approach to yoga Restorative yoga typically involves only a handful of poses, each held for several minutes. The goal is not to improve athletic performance or increase flexibility in a single session, but to create an opportunity to slow down.

"Restorative yoga is the use of props to create positions of ease and comfort that facilitate relaxation and health," writes restorative yoga pioneer Judith Hanson Lasater in Restore and Rebalance: Yoga for Deep Relaxation.

Because the poses are fully supported, the practice is often considered beginner-friendly and suitable for people who prefer gentle movement.

Why is it becoming more popular? Wellness trends have gradually shifted beyond intense exercise, with many people also seeking activities that encourage rest and recovery.

The World Health Organization notes that yoga is now practised by hundreds of millions of people worldwide and that growing scientific research suggests regular yoga practice can support overall physical and mental well-being.

Industry observers have also reported rising interest in slower yoga styles, with many studios expanding their schedules to include restorative and recovery-focused classes.

A reminder to move at your own pace While restorative yoga is considered a gentle form of exercise, it may not be appropriate for everyone. People with injuries, chronic pain or other medical conditions should check with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise routine.

For many practitioners, however, restorative yoga is less about doing more and more and moreabout making time to pause. In a fast-moving world, that slower pace may explain why the practice continues to draw new followers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.