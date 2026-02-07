Nancy Guthrie kidnapped by drug cartel? Theory emerges about Savannah Guthrie's mom; 'miles from Mexico'

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona on between Saturday night and Sunday morning. While the search for the 84-year-old remains on, a theory has emerged online that drug cartels might be behind the kidnapping. A supportive sign left by neighbors is posted outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

To be sure, these theories come from unverified profiles. Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have not pointed to cartel activity being responsible for the kidnapping. The sheriff's office has said that they have not declared a suspect or persons of interest at this time, as they speak to people they believe had contact with Guthrie before she was taken. In the process of their investigation, they have already been to Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie's house, which is reportedly close to Nancy's.

The two had also dined together the night Nancy was believed to have been taken. Authorities also spoke to Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, who New York Times reported was the last to see Nancy as he had dropped her home.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Why Savannah Guthrie's mom was abducted. New ransom details out

At the same time, authorities, especially the FBI, are looking at the alleged ransom notes sent in this case. The bureau is working to check their authenticity, and in one case, a man named Derrick Callella has been arrested for a fake ransom note.

With no solid leads that have been announced yet, speculation has been rife on social media, with many believing drug cartels had a role to play.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapped by drug cartels claim To be sure, the theories of Guthrie being taken by drug cartels did the rounds on social media only. There is no hard evidence provided to back this theory. HT.com could not independently verify the claims made online.

“How many think Nancy Guthrie was taken by a Mexican drug cartel?,” a person asked on Facebook. Another added, “If they have a ransom note about Nancy Guthrie I suspect that it has to do with freeing Tyler Robinson! What other motive would there be to kidnap this lady? At least it doesnt sound like criminal illegals doing this. Could be Mexican Drug Cartel? She is probably already dead. She doesn’t have her medications and they also found her blood. Could be she fought them and blooded her nose or lip trying to kidnap her!,” another person theorized, linking the case to Charlie Kirk's shooter.

Yet another added, “Sorry to say but its highly likely Nancy Guthrie was taken by a drug cartel.”

“I believe the Nancy Guthrie disappearance may be a retaliatory abduction perpetrated by a cartel. Tucson is only 70 miles North of Mexico…” one account on Facebook wrote. However, Tucson appears to be 586 miles away from the Mexico border, as per Google Maps. Nonetheless, another account pointed to Mexican cartels, saying “NANCY GUTHRIE LIVES ONLY 60 MILES FROM MEXICO. COULD THE SINALOA DRUG CARTEL GANG BE RESPONSIBILE FOR HER KIDNAPPING? WHY HAS THAT NOT BEEN MENTIONED AS A POSSIBILITY? IT WAS ONLY FEBRUARY OF LAST YEAR THAT THE UNITED STATES LABELED THE SINALOA GANG AS A FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION! COULD THIS BE THEIR REVENGE AGAINST THE UNITED STATES?”.

One account spoke about Phoenix, Arizona being the ‘kidnapping capital’ of the country. A 2009 Los Angeles Times article reported this as well, writing “It was Phoenix, after all: More ransom kidnappings happen here than in any other town in America, according to local and federal law enforcement authorities. Most every victim and suspect is connected to the drug-smuggling world, usually tracing back to the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, Phoenix police report.”