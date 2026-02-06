Tommaso Cioni: Claims about bandmate Dominic Evans, power of attorney emerge in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping
Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, has been missing since Sunday and authorities reportedly said son-in-law Tommaso Cioni was the last one to see her.
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has sparked a lot of interest in son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthriewas reported missing on Sunday, and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home. Cioni, who is married to Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie, was reportedly the last one to see her on Saturday night.
Nancy Guthrie had dinner with Annie, who reportedly lives close to her home in Tucson, Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reportedly told New York Times that Cioni dropped Guthrie home after dinner. Authorities believe that Guthrie was taken between Saturday night and Sunday morning. While there is a lot of social media interest in Cioni, given he was the last one to see her, Pima County Sheriff's Office has made it clear that they have not declared any suspects or persons of interest at this time.
Authorities also explained that it was standard procedure to talk to people who might have had contact with Guthrie, prior to her kidnapping, and had hence spoken to Cioni. While investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, several claims have been made about Cioni's band and an alleged power of attorney. To be sure, these claims have come from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
Tommaso Cioni: Power of attorney claims
A post on X claimed that Cioni had ‘SPECIAL DURABLE POWER OF ATTORNEY’.
“Tommaso Cioni, the Principal, sign my name to this #PowerofAttorney this day of May 16th, 2025, and being first duly sworn, do declare to the undersigned authority that I sign and execute this instrument as my Power of Attorney and that I sign it willingly, or willingly direct another to sign for me, that I execute it as my free and voluntary act for the purposes expressed in the Power of Attorney and that I am eighteen years of age or older, of sound mind and under no constraint or undue influence,” the alleged document read.
However, there's no link between this alleged document and Nancy Guthrie. It has only resurfaced after her kidnapping, and many online were quick to assert that such documentation was commonplace in real estate dealings.
“No big deal. This was just used for a mortgage loan closing between him and Annie. They are used all the time when one party can’t attend the loan closing,” a person remarked.
Tommaso Cioni: Band and bandmate in focus
While the alleged power of attorney document has been deemed commonplace by those online, there have been claims about Cioni's band and bandmate Dominic Evans as well.
Cioni is in a band called Early Black, who are into shoegaze music. However, it is the band's bio that has drawn attention amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
“The songs were grungier compared to the band’s repertory in its debut, Life:Love :: Love: Murder. Also, as would follow for the rest of its trajectory, the band began playing shows locally in Tucson and at times in Phoenix and Flagstaff with mostly local but some national acts (The Prids, Liars, A Place to Bury Strangers),” part of the bio on Reverbnation reads. The mention of ‘murder’ has raised eyebrows online.
“The last person to see Nancy Guthrie. Tommaso Cioni. Plays in a band called Early Black. The band promotes a message on their FB page to Life:love :: love:murder,” a person wrote on X.
Bandmate Dominic Evans, who is also apparently a friend of Cioni, also drew attention. “I think everyone in that inner circle should be looked at and fully vetted. Including this guy, Dominic Evans. He's Tommaso Cioni's friend & bandmate. Has arrests for burglary, robbery, embezzlement, DUI. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” a person claimed on X. Arizona judicial records show Dominic Aaron Lee Evans had cases in the Tucson Municipal Court.
“Tommaso Cioni's bandmate Dominic Evans was once charged with Burglary in Pima County,” the profile added.
Describing how Cioni and Evans got together to form the band, their bio reads: “Early Black was born on April 2007, when Dominic Evans (drums) and Tommaso Cioni (bass, vocals) met Walter I. Gonçalves, Jr. (guitar, vocals) over a series of online and newspaper ads (Evans met Gonçalves through a Craigslist posting, Cioni responded to a Tucson Weekly posting).”
