Tommaso Cioni: Claims about bandmate Dominic Evans, power of attorney emerge in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has sparked a lot of interest in son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthriewas reported missing on Sunday, and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home. Cioni, who is married to Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie, was reportedly the last one to see her on Saturday night. Tommaso Cioni is not s suspect or person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping, authorities have said in a statement. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Nancy Guthrie had dinner with Annie, who reportedly lives close to her home in Tucson, Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reportedly told New York Times that Cioni dropped Guthrie home after dinner. Authorities believe that Guthrie was taken between Saturday night and Sunday morning. While there is a lot of social media interest in Cioni, given he was the last one to see her, Pima County Sheriff's Office has made it clear that they have not declared any suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Also Read | Who is Derrick Callella, suspect arrested in Nancy Guthrie ransom note case?

Authorities also explained that it was standard procedure to talk to people who might have had contact with Guthrie, prior to her kidnapping, and had hence spoken to Cioni. While investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, several claims have been made about Cioni's band and an alleged power of attorney. To be sure, these claims have come from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Tommaso Cioni: Power of attorney claims A post on X claimed that Cioni had ‘SPECIAL DURABLE POWER OF ATTORNEY’.

“Tommaso Cioni, the Principal, sign my name to this #PowerofAttorney this day of May 16th, 2025, and being first duly sworn, do declare to the undersigned authority that I sign and execute this instrument as my Power of Attorney and that I sign it willingly, or willingly direct another to sign for me, that I execute it as my free and voluntary act for the purposes expressed in the Power of Attorney and that I am eighteen years of age or older, of sound mind and under no constraint or undue influence,” the alleged document read.