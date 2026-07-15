Lucid stock plunges 55% after report says EV maker may file for bankruptcy

Lucid Group's stock fell sharply on Tuesday after a report claimed the electric vehicle (EV) company is looking at major options to deal with its financial problems. The report said Lucid is working with a restructuring adviser to review its future plans. One of the options being considered is filing for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. Lucid stock plunged 55% after reports the EV maker is considering bankruptcy. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Another option being explored is taking the company private instead of remaining publicly listed. After the report was published, Lucid shares dropped by as much as 55% during trading, according to Bloomberg. Lucid saw the biggest dip in its stock after a major intraday stock crash, leading to a market volatility that temporarily led to trading halts.

Lucid responds to bankruptcy report Lucid declined to verify or dismiss the bankruptcy report, saying it had “nothing to share at this time” and reiterating that it does not comment on market rumors or speculation. The report also weighed on the broader electric vehicle sector, with shares of Rivian Automotive dropping as much as 3.4%.

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Why Lucid stock is falling Lucid shares are seeing heavy volatility as investors react to reports about the company's future. Investors are worried because the company is reportedly considering major restructuring options, including a possible bankruptcy filing or a take-private deal, as reported by TipRanks. Investor concerns are also growing because of legal notices linked to a class action lawsuit against Lucid. Investor concerns are also growing because of legal notices linked to a class action lawsuit against Lucid.

The lawsuit is connected to claims that the company may have overstated its production capabilities and delivery performance earlier this year. TipRanks said these legal issues are adding more pressure on investor confidence. Another reason behind the stock selloff is concern about Lucid's financial runway, or how long it can continue operating before needing more money. Investors are also worried after recent leadership changes at the company.

Lucid faces financial pressure These financial concerns and management changes have raised fresh doubts about whether Lucid can remain an independent company. They have also increased concerns about the company's ability to stay financially stable. TipRanks said Lucid's board adviser is preparing a formal report on the different strategic options available to the company. For now, many traders are focusing more on the risk of further losses than on Lucid's long-term growth prospects.

Despite the current problems, TipRanks noted that Lucid has been increasing vehicle production and revenue. The company also has funding commitments and strategic partners that could help support its business if operations improve. However, Lucid continues to face major financial challenges, including deeply negative profit margins.

The company is also burning through cash at a high rate while carrying increasing debt. Lucid is still losing a significant amount of money on every vehicle it sells. Because of these losses, the company remains dependent on outside funding to keep operating. Shareholders could face more risk if Lucid fails to quickly increase production volumes and reduce costs, as reported by TipRanks.