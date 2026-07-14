Goldman Sachs stock jumps after Q2 profit surges 78% on record Wall Street trading

Goldman Sachs stock was trading high after the massive jump in the second quarter. The net profit rose 78% from a year ago due to its earnings from stock trading and investment banking. The bank made $6.6 billion in net profit during the quarter. That worked out to $21 earnings per share, much higher than the $14.50 per share that Wall Street analysts had expected. Goldman Sachs reported a 78% profit jump in Q2 as record stock trading. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

The revenue earned by Goldman Sachs was much more than expected. Total net revenue rose 39% year over year to $20.3 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $16.2 billion.

CEO David Solomon said business is getting stronger across the company. "Momentum has accelerated throughout our businesses," Solomon said in the company's earnings statement. The strong results came as Wall Street stayed very busy. More company mergers, AI-related fundraising, and active financial markets helped Goldman Sachs earn more money.

Goldman Sachs future outlook Solomon said clients are trusting Goldman with their biggest business deals. He said many important mergers, acquisitions, and fundraising deals are creating more business for the bank. The CEO believes the strong business will continue. Solomon said Goldman sees a healthy pipeline of future deals and expects the current momentum to keep going.

Goldman Sachs shares moved higher after the results. The stock rose slightly in early Tuesday trading and had already gained 18% this year before the earnings announcement. The biggest boost came from stock trading. Revenue from Goldman Sachs' equities trading business jumped 72% to $7.4 billion, according to Goldman Sachs and Yahoo Finance.

Stock trading hits record Bloomberg said the stock-trading business broke another record. This was the third straight quarter in which Goldman set a new all-time record for equities trading revenue. The latest trading revenue was larger than what Goldman earned from the same business in all four quarters of 2019 combined. Strong stock markets helped the bank earn more. Investors traded heavily as stock indexes climbed and markets reacted to AI excitement and the war in the Middle East.

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Goldman also made more money from financing trading activities. The bank said higher financing income and profits from helping clients make investment bets supported the record trading results. The bank's rates trading business also had a strong quarter. Goldman reported $4.59 billion in revenue from rates trading, beating analyst expectations after a weaker first quarter, according to Bloomberg.

Investment banking grows fast Investment banking had its best quarter in years. The division earned $3.4 billion, its highest quarterly revenue since 2021, according to Yahoo Finance. The strong investment banking results were driven by mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Goldman earned higher advisory fees by helping companies buy, sell, and merge with other businesses. The bank also earned more from helping companies raise money in the stock market. Its equity underwriting business saw a major jump in business.

Revenue from equity underwriting rose 130% to $985 million. This business helps companies launch IPOs and sell new shares to investors. Some of the quarter's biggest AI-related deals helped Goldman earn more fees. These included SpaceX's IPO and Alphabet's follow-on share sale. Bloomberg said Goldman is leading the M&A market this year. The bank has advised on about $1 trillion worth of deals in record time and holds more than one-third of the global M&A market share.

AI deals boost growth Goldman's asset management business also continued to grow. Assets under supervision reached $4.04 trillion, increasing by more than $700 billion from a year earlier. The company spent more money during the quarter, but revenue grew faster than costs. Revenue increased 39%, while employee compensation rose 30%.

Goldman is also trying to control expenses. The bank is using more automation and digital tools to reduce back-office work and improve efficiency. President John Waldron said technology will help the company grow without hiring many more workers. He said Goldman is becoming more digital as many work processes are automated, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman's performance shows that Wall Street investment banks are benefiting from a busy financial market. Strong trading, AI-related investments, company mergers, and stock offerings helped the bank post one of its best quarters in recent years, according to Yahoo Finance.