Illinois shooting: Two teenagers arrested from Frank Holten State Park; Chilling details out as 5 killed and 2 injured
Illinois State Police detained two teens after a shooting incident that left five family members dead and two injured.
Two teenagers have been detained in connection with a shooting rampage that targeted a family in southern Illinois, which resulted in five fatalities and two injuries, according to officials.
The 15- and 16-year-old suspects were arrested on July 12 at Frank Holten State Park, a recreational site near East St. Louis, as stated by the Illinois State Police. Their apprehension followed the execution of a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, by state police officers on the vehicle driven by one of the suspects, USA Today reported
In a short news conference, Brendan Kelly, the Director of the Illinois State Police, stated that the shootings occurred at three different sites located within a few miles of each other and were aimed at members of the same family.
"At least seven members of the targeted family were shot at multiple locations in the East St. Louis area, and as of right now, five victims have been confirmed deceased," Kelly stated, informing that the two other sustained serious injuries.
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Illinois shooting: Does suspect have any connection with victim?
According to Kelly, at least one of the suspects has a connection to the victims. The state police have chosen not to disclose additional information regarding the suspects or the details of the shooting, as per USA Today.
Kelly mentioned that the state police are collaborating with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and will pursue charges against the suspects. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
East St. Louis, situated in St. Clair County, Illinois, has a population of nearly 18,000, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. The city is positioned directly across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis.
Illinois shooting rampage: Identities of victims revealed
The victims who lost their lives in the shooting spree have been identified.
State police have confirmed the identities of the five deceased persons as Cherie L. May, 49; Devin D. May, 24; Patricia A. May, 74; Quentin L. Thompson, 21; and Shania W. Thompson, 25.
According to Kelly, one victim was fatally shot near North 39th Street and Summit Avenue, three others were killed at the Samuel Gompers Homes, and another victim succumbed to injuries at Jones Park.
Kelly also reported that two additional victims were injured at Jones Park but survived. They are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a hospital in St. Louis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More