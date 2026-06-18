Charleston, Illinois tornado: Wedge twister moving east, first details of damage; check path, videos

A storm chaser shared a live update on X, saying, “Tornado emergency in Charleston, IL. Power knocked out as I was clearing out of the town to the east. We are LIVE!”

A tornado emergency has been declared in Charleston, Illinois , with power knocked out across parts of the town as a large, dangerous tornado tears through the area.

Tornado warning in effect as storm moves towards east A tornado warning remains in effect until 7:15pm CDT (8:15pm ET) for southeastern Coles and northeastern Cumberland counties, with a large, extremely dangerous tornado currently over Charleston moving east at 40 mph, according to Forth News.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, issued the warning as an Extreme-level alert with Immediate urgency, urging residents to take cover now.

At 6:57pm CDT, the NWS confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Charleston, moving east at 40 mph.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!” the agency said. The hazard was described as a damaging tornado, confirmed by weather spotters, according to the NWS alert.

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The tornado is expected to be near Ashmore around 7:05pm CDT, with potential for complete destruction of mobile homes and significant damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles, per Forth News.

The NWS warned, “You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”