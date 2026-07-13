US-Iran war LIVE: Sirens blare across Bahrain, residents asked to shelter; Brent crude price climbs amid fresh strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: A US military spokesperson said the latest strikes were launched after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly fired on another commercial vessel transiting the strait.
- 30 Sec agoTrump touts 59% approval in Truth Social post
- 3 Mins agoUS strikes hit 8 locations across Iran, official says
- 9 Mins agoIran fires retaliatory ballistic missiles at Bahrain; explosions heard, sirens activated
- 20 Mins agoAir raid sirens sound across Bahrain
- 52 Mins agoOil prices climb as US renews attacks on Iran
- 1 Hr 25 Mins ago1 killed, 4 wounded in US attack on Mahshahr water facility, says Iran
- 1 Hr 36 Mins agoRo Khanna slams Israeli envoy over West Bank detention remarks
US-Iran war LIVE: One person has died and four others were injured after a US projectile struck an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr in Iran's Khuzestan province early on Sunday, provincial authorities said. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, the person killed was a security guard at the facility. Khuzestan Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement Valiollah Hayati said emergency and medical teams were treating the injured....Read More
Air raid sirens were activated across Bahrain, the country's interior ministry said. The alerts sounded at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. There was no immediate word on damage, AFP reported.
Fresh strikes
The United States launched a fresh missiles on southern Iran on Sunday. Iranian state media reported explosions in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask, as well as on Qeshm Island, hours after Washington said it carried out another round of attacks targeting Iranian military assets.
The latest strikes follow a day of intense military exchanges. The US military said it struck at least 140 targets across Iran, while Tehran responded with attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Jordan.
Kuwait said Iranian strikes hit border posts and an oil rig, while Qatar reported injuries caused by intercepted projectiles. Oman, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also said they detected incoming fire during the weekend.
Hormuz remains flashpoint
The Strait of Hormuz is at the centre of all this. Washington and Tehran have issued conflicting claims over the status of one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes.
US President Donald Trump has insisted that the waterway remains "open". Iran, though, maintains that maritime traffic will not be permitted until "stability and calm are restored", according to the country's Persian Gulf Strait Authority.
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Trump touts 59% approval in Truth Social post
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that his approval rating reached 59%, while also saying oil, gas and consumer prices were falling. He did not cite the source of the figure.
Recent polls by HarrisX and Quantus Insights show Trump's approval rating at about 43%, with 54-55% of respondents disapproving of his performance. His comments also came as global oil prices rose sharply, with Brent crude climbing around 3.3% to $78.50 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.
US-Iran strikes LIVE: US strikes hit 8 locations across Iran's Khuzestan, official says
US-Iran strikes LIVE: US forces struck at least eight locations across Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province in a series of attacks early Sunday, according to provincial Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement Valiollah Hayati.
Speaking to the semi-official ISNA news agency, Hayati said the strikes occurred in multiple waves between 1:35am and 2:20am local time.
He said authorities were assessing the damage and denied reports that Ahvaz airport had been hit, saying that the impact sites were on the city's outskirts.
Earlier, Hayati said one person was killed and four others were injured when a US projectile struck an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr.
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Iran fires retaliatory ballistic missiles at Bahrain; explosions heard, sirens activated
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Iran launched retaliatory ballistic missiles towards Bahrain on Sunday. It triggered multiple explosions and air raid sirens, according to The Hormuz Letter. The attack came about 30 minutes after Iran targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan, prompting authorities to suspend flights at Amman Airport.
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Air raid sirens sound across Bahrain
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Air raid sirens were activated across Bahrain on Sunday, the country's ministry of interior said, as per Al Jazeera. Authorities asked residents to avoid using or obstructing main roads unless necessary and said additional safety instructions would be issued as the regional security situation continued to evolve.
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Oil prices climb as US renews attacks on Iran
US-Iran strikes LIVE: Oil prices surged in early trading after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran amid the escalating standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 3.3% to $78.50 a barrel, rebounding from a recent low of $70.14, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.4% to $73.83 a barrel. The gains came as renewed military exchanges heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies through the key shipping route.
US strikes Iran LIVE: 1 killed, 4 wounded in US attack on Mahshahr water facility, says Iran
US strikes Iran LIVE: Iran's Khuzestan provincial authorities said a US projectile struck an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr early on Sunday, killing one person and injuring four others. According to state news agency IRNA, the person killed was a security guard at the facility. Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement Valiollah Hayati said emergency and medical teams were treating the injured.
US strikes Iran LIVE: Ro Khanna slams Israeli envoy over West Bank detention remarks
US strikes Iran LIVE: US Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has criticised Israel's ambassador to the US, Michael Leiter, calling his remarks on Khanna's detention by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank the "height of arrogance". Leiter said Khanna had failed to coordinate his visit with Israeli authorities, despite Khanna's office maintaining that it had done so. Responding on X, Khanna said that if a US lawmaker and American citizens were illegally detained by settlers and the military of any other country, that nation's ambassador would apologise to the American people and act against those responsible.