US-Iran war LIVE: Sirens blare across Bahrain, residents asked to shelter; Brent crude price climbs amid fresh strikes

Air raid sirens were activated across Bahrain, the country's interior ministry said. The alerts sounded at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. There was no immediate word on damage, AFP reported.

Fresh strikes

The United States launched a fresh missiles on southern Iran on Sunday. Iranian state media reported explosions in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask, as well as on Qeshm Island, hours after Washington said it carried out another round of attacks targeting Iranian military assets.

The latest strikes follow a day of intense military exchanges. The US military said it struck at least 140 targets across Iran, while Tehran responded with attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Jordan.

Kuwait said Iranian strikes hit border posts and an oil rig, while Qatar reported injuries caused by intercepted projectiles. Oman, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates also said they detected incoming fire during the weekend.

Hormuz remains flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz is at the centre of all this. Washington and Tehran have issued conflicting claims over the status of one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that the waterway remains "open". Iran, though, maintains that maritime traffic will not be permitted until "stability and calm are restored", according to the country's Persian Gulf Strait Authority.