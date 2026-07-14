Mitch McConnell update: Laura Loomer doubles down eyebrow-raising claim about senator - Is hospital photo really fake?

Laura Loomer, the MAGA conspiracy theorist, recently reacted to Mitch McConnell's 'proof of life" by slamming his team as “liars”, sparking speculations regarding the health of the Republican senator. Laura Loomer accused Mitch McConnell's team of lying about his health, questioning the authenticity of a photo shared by his staff. “Why does the text on the newspaper McConnell’s staff claim he’s holding look AI generated?” Loomer wrote on X Monday. She posted a photograph that was shared by McConnell's staff, showing the 84-year-old grinning alongside his wife while holding the Sunday newspaper. “The text is blurry and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health?” Loomer further stated. “This is such bulls--t. His staff are liars.”

Laura Loomer speaks out after her ‘AI generated’ photo claim Loomer reaffirmed her stance during an interview with The Washington Post on Monday. “She did not provide substantiating evidence but said no one at the White House had asked her to correct her public comments about McConnell’s condition or the photo,” the WaPo wrote. The noticeable absence of any request from Donald Trump or his office is noteworthy. The administration has previously reached out to Loomer to request a retraction of comments concerning matters it considers sensitive. Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Governor to replace Senator despite proof of life? ‘I’ll take a strong…’ The health crisis underlying the photo dispute has received minimal attention from McConnell's office. Since June 14, the senator has largely stayed out of the public eye, the day he collapsed at his residence in D.C. and required CPR from first responders. A recording of the 911 call made from his home suggests a potential cardiac arrest. He has not participated in any Senate votes since June 11, and for almost a month, his staff has declined to clarify the reasons for his hospitalization or provide an estimated timeline for his return to work. McConnell's absence from the public eye has prompted the conspiracy theorists within the MAGA movement to work diligently. Loomer has already asserted, referencing a source she claims is connected to the White House, that McConnell is "brain dead" and has concluded his time in Congress. Ron Johnson claims McConnell's photo was an ‘older’ one His fellow GOP senator, Ron Johnson, 71, took it a step further on Monday. He informed Real America’s Voice that a source had indicated the smiling photograph was not recent, stating he had “heard from some, some other source that it was an older photo.” Johnson admitted he had not communicated with McConnell and could not endorse the assertion.