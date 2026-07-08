Is Elaine Chao still in China? MTG's 'Chinese spy' theory sparks row amid Mitch Mconnel's health rumors

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao has returned to the United States from China on Tuesday after questions swirled about her whereabouts while her husband remained hospitalized. Elaine Chao has returned from China amid controversy over her trip. (Elaine Chao official website)

Staff for Chao told Newsweek that she had returned after saying over the weekend that there had been no need for her to head home before, despite concerns over McConnell's health.

McConnell who is now 84, is serving out his final term, which ends in January 2027 but has been missing from the Senate for multiple weeks.

MTG's ‘Chinese spy’ claim sparks row Chinese state media reported that Chao met Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on June 17, three days after McConnell was hospitalized.

Chinese reports said Han called for stronger US-China relations.

Also Tuesday, Republican former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told TMZ that she believed Chao was acting as a Chinese spy who had bailed on her husband to head to China to meet with the country's vice president shortly after her husband was hospitalized.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: 'Brain dead' rumors surface as senator remains hospitalized

Greene then posted on X on July 8: “Elaine Chao, who is likely a Chinese spy married to Mitch McConnell, has been in China almost the entire time the nearly dead Senator has been in the hospital. And she met with China's VP. Now that she's back, they are running a PR campaign. Sure totally normal.”