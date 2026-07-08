Mitch McConnell's social media accounts go dark amid bizarre health rumors

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's social media profiles have remained inactive for several weeks amid speculation regarding the seriousness of his latest hospitalization. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not posted on social media since his hospitalization for a heart attack, leading to health concerns. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McConnell, 84, has not made any posts from his official accounts since June 12, which was merely two days prior to his hospitalization. He was found unconscious at his residence in Washington, D.C., following what appears to be a heart attack, as per EMS dispatch audio.

The senator, who has served for many years, previously maintained a “very active” account, sharing posts regarding Republican legislation, positive news coverage, and celebrating various holidays, as per The UK Independent.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell’s staff faces MAGA fury amid brain dead rumors, ‘Produce proof if he’s still alive and well’

Mitch McConnell's daughter deactivates her X account Simultaneously, his daughter, Porter McConnell, has deactivated her X account. She had often utilized this account to express her criticisms of her father's conservative political views and the Republican Party.

McConnell's absence from social media coincides with ongoing uncertainty regarding his health, leading to increased speculation about the seriousness of his condition.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on June 15 stated that he had a conversation with the 84-year-old, who reportedly “sounded good” just one day after being hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest incident.

“He wants to be back, but I’ll defer to his staff on when,” he added.

Meanwhile, MAGA Senator Mike Lee from Utah raised concern over McConnell's health situation.

Laura Loomer makes shocking claim Far-right activist Laura Loomer has asserted that a "high-level source close to the White House" informed her that "Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back."

For several days, his Senate office has declined to respond to fundamental inquiries regarding his health, merely reiterating that he is "working closely" with his staff on Senate matters while Congress is not in session. McConnell’s team is headed by his long-time aide, Terry Carmack, who is expected to earn over $226,000 this year.

Elaine Chao, 73, who is his wife and previously held the position of transportation secretary during the first Trump administration as well as labor secretary in the Bush administration, was seen in Beijing on June 17 meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, merely three days following McConnell's hospitalization.