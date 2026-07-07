Mitch McConnell health update: 'Brain dead' rumors surface as senator remains hospitalized

Staff for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said last week that he is “continuing his recovery” in a hospital while the Senate is out of session, but his office has released no details about his condition during his weekslong hospitalization or whether he'll be at the Capitol when the Senate returns next week. Mitch McConnell's condition remains unclear weeks into his hospitalization. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Amid the lack of updates, there is speculation across social media, with unverified claims circulating online.

Unverified claims circulate online Amid the lack of official updates, right-wing activist Laura Loomer posted unverified claims on X citing an anonymous source. “High level source close to the White House tells me 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He's not coming back,'” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, she added, “Mitch McConnell is being kept 'alive' by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors and the White House has been told 'McConnell isn't ever coming back.' Officially brain dead, organ failure is accelerating, life support machine is keeping him 'alive' but his brain is officially dead and his wife @ElaineChao has fled the country to China. I wonder if she brought any of his documents or briefings with her to China.”

Ht.com couldn't independently verify these claims and there is no official update.