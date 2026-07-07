What is autoimmune gastritis? The rare disease anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson says is 'eating' his stomach

The review notes that iron deficiency often appears before vitamin B12 deficiency, particularly in younger women, and people with persistent iron deficiency that does not improve with oral iron supplements should be evaluated for autoimmune gastritis. Since there is no cure for the condition, treatment focuses on correcting nutritional deficiencies, monitoring patients for recurrence of iron and vitamin B12 deficiency, and keeping watch for the increased risk of gastric cancer.

According to a review published in the journal Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift in September, 2016, autoimmune gastritis (AIG) is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the parietal cells in the body and fundus (upper part) of the stomach. These cells are responsible for producing stomach acid and intrinsic factor, a protein essential for absorbing vitamin B12. As these cells are gradually destroyed, the stomach lining becomes atrophic (thinned), reducing the absorption of iron and vitamin B12.

Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the stomach lining. The 48-year-old, who is known for investing millions of dollars annually in anti-ageing treatments, shared the news on X on July 1, describing the disease by saying, "My stomach is eating itself." While there is no cure for the condition, Johnson said he plans to closely monitor it while exploring emerging treatment options. (Also read: Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72%, improve sleep, digestion and heart health )

How Bryan Johnson discovered he had autoimmune gastritis Johnson said his health journey began decades ago when he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism at the age of 21. While the condition was successfully managed with hormone replacement therapy, he did not realise that another autoimmune disease was silently progressing.

The diagnosis of autoimmune gastritis was finally confirmed in May after years of persistently low ferritin (iron) levels that failed to improve despite dietary changes and iron supplements.

To uncover the cause, Johnson assembled a new medical team and underwent a series of investigations, including a colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, specialised blood tests and stomach biopsies. While the colonoscopy was normal, blood tests revealed elevated anti-parietal cell antibodies, and stomach biopsies confirmed early-stage autoimmune gastritis.

Is there a cure for the disease Johnson said his iron deficiency has since been corrected with intravenous iron. However, he acknowledged that there is currently no approved treatment capable of reversing the disease.

Instead, his team plans to closely monitor the condition while exploring investigational immune-based therapies. Among the approaches being studied are treatments designed to stop immune cells from attacking the stomach lining, as well as AI-designed antibodies that could selectively target those cells. He stressed that these therapies remain experimental and are not part of standard medical care.

Looking back, Johnson admitted his lifestyle was very different from the disciplined routine he follows today. He recalled growing up on fast food and sugary drinks before years of stress, weight gain and chronic depression preceded the onset of his autoimmune disease.

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