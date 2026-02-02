Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72%, improve sleep, digestion and heart health

According to Johnson, walking for just 10 minutes after eating can blunt blood glucose levels by 17 per cent, lower triglycerides by a striking 72 per cent, and accelerate digestion. He also noted that this easy habit may help reduce blood pressure by around 5 mmHg and improve sleep quality.

“Get into the habit of taking a 10-minute walk immediately after eating. Here’s why,” Bryan wrote. Highlighting the power of simple lifestyle shifts, the longevity enthusiast explained that a short post-meal walk can have a significant impact on overall health.

In a post dated January 16, Johnson revealed one underrated yet powerful habit for better health, walking for 10 minutes after meals, highlighting its numerous benefits for overall well-being. (Also read: Rani Mukerji credits this traditional Indian ingredient for her glowing skin and healthy hair at 47: ‘It works magic’ )

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur-turned-longevity enthusiast, is widely known for his extreme biohacking experiments focused on reversing ageing and extending lifespan. From fitness and health to diet and daily routines, he frequently shares snippets of his lifestyle on Instagram.

Calling it a “top-tier thing for health,” Johnson emphasised that such small, consistent actions can often deliver outsized benefits, proving that longevity doesn’t always require extreme interventions, but sometimes just a mindful walk after meals.

What science says According to a 2022 study published in Sports Medicine, breaking up long periods of sitting with short bouts of light-intensity walking significantly reduced post-meal glucose and insulin levels compared with sitting or just standing. The findings suggest that walking after meals improves postprandial glucose metabolism and boosts insulin sensitivity.

Walking breaks were also found to be more effective than standing alone for managing blood sugar, highlighting that even a short walk after eating can help control glucose spikes and support overall metabolic health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.