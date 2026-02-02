Rani Mukerji credits this traditional Indian ingredient for her glowing skin and healthy hair at 47: ‘It works magic’

Rani explained that her beauty choices are deeply influenced by where she grew up. Raised in Juhu, Maharashtra, she believes the coastal climate played a key role in shaping what works best for her skin and hair. “For us, especially those born and brought up in coastal regions, coconut is very good for our skin type,” she noted.

In a January 29 interview with Humans of Bombay, the Mardaani 3 actor shared her love for the ingredient, saying, “I use only coconut oil. I love coconut oil. I think coconut oil is great. Whether you use it as a beauty regimen or consume it, there’s nothing better than coconut oil.”

At 47, Rani Mukerji continues to impress with her glowing skin and healthy hair . The actor credits her beauty to her coastal upbringing and a time-tested Indian ingredient. In a recent interaction, Rani opened up about her simple yet effective beauty routine, revealing that coconut oil has been a constant in her regimen. (Also read: Cardiologist explains how ignoring even ‘mild' chest pain can lead to sudden cardiac arrest; shares real-life case )

‘Coconut oil works magic for me’ However, the actor was quick to add that beauty routines are not one-size-fits-all. She pointed out that people living in different environments may need entirely different skincare approaches due to varying weather conditions and skin textures. “Someone living in the mountains might have a completely different beauty regime,” she said, adding that even her daughter isn’t a fan of coconut oil.

“I think it’s about what suits you. Coconut oil works magic for me, and I love its smell too,” Rani concluded, reinforcing her belief in listening to one’s skin rather than blindly following trends.

What science says about coconut oil According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, coconut oil offers multiple skin benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties that reduce key inflammatory markers, while also strengthening the skin barrier by boosting proteins essential for hydration and repair.

It was shown to be non-irritating and safe for topical use, and provided moderate protection against UVB-induced damage, supporting its traditional use in improving skin health, hydration and overall barrier function.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.